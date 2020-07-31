Black Summer Season 2: All You Need To Know About Release Date, Cast, And Plot

- Advertisement -

Black Summer Season 2, Black Summer is an action, apocalyptic fiction American drama tv web series created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. The series was set in Calgary, Alberta, in Canada. Just one season of Black Summer was published on Netflix. The series has been rated 6.4/10 by IMDb and 78% by Rotten Tomatoes.

Release Date Of Black Summer: When Can We Expect The Show Black Summer Season 2 To Air?

Black Summer Season 2 will happen, of course! Yes, you read it right. Netflix has declared it. Excited? Unfortunately, for now, we do not have any information concerning the season of Black Summer. But let’s not forget patience bears sweet fruit.

Cast: Black Summer Season 2:

There is excellent news for the lovers, William will soon be returning in season 2 as confirmed by Sal Velez Jr. He states, “I could say this, just like Jon Snow had his resurrection and comeback, I believe that since they truly don’t demonstrate the death of William… I’m going to abandon it to the audience’s imagination to see what happens next season.”

Apart from him, the next characters will probably be seen in next year:

Jaime King as Rose

Justin Chu Cary as Julius James

Christine Lee as Ooh “Sun” Kyungsun

Sal Velez Jr. as William Velez

Kelsey Flower as Lance

Mustafa Alabssi as Ryan

Expected Plot: Black Summer Season 2:

In the last episode of season 1, we saw Rose and her daughter coming together, and season 1 ended on a happy note. Ultimately, only Sun, Spears, and Rose survived on the journey to the stadium. Through the journey, Spear motivated Rose to survive.

Jaime King has teased out some information regarding season two she states, “It comes back to like very actual human traits. Like, is the person egotistical? Would they have some ulterior motive?” She said, “That’s what so cool about it is that it becomes metaphorical to what life is like.”