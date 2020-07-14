Black Panther 2: Release Date, Cast And Check The All New Updates

- Advertisement -

We’re excited about the Black Panther Movie! Yes, it’s been confirmed by MCU that we will get to see the sequel movie for Panther movie, the Panther 2 is set to arrive on theatres! Here are complete details on the launch date and cast two films.

Release Date

Starting with the launch date, it’s been verified that the movie is happening! Also, the release date for Panther two film has been confirmed, which was stated to be on 6th May 2022.

The new MCU Phase 4 dates. pic.twitter.com/GmHKqGQMjb — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 3, 2020



WAIT, STOP! Then you must be aware that their films were released by MCU, Marvel Cinematic Universe from phase-wise, and all their movies for the phase are bene unveiled on a Comic-Con event if you are an MCU enthusiast.

Although the launch date for all the movies was declared, it had been announced before coronavirus pandemic.

And you ought to be aware, the production including the production unit for Marvel all has been TEMPORARILY removed due to the world pandemic.

Therefore, there are chances that the film could face delays for its release and we could confirm our announcement by the recent delay made by Marvel for the launch of the upcoming new film, Black Widow.

Don’t hesitate! While Marvel hasn’t officially confirmed this news, it will be better to wait for Marvel’s official confirmation about their future. However, we will update you as soon as things get confirmed! Until this, stay tuned into our site for more updates in the future.

Who Is In Cast?

As far as throw concerned! We can inform you that most of the cast from the prior Black Panther movie will probably appear back to this film.

So, of course, we will see Chadwick Boseman return as T’Challa the King and with him, other vital characters like Lupita Nyong’ o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye.

Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M’Baku Martin Freeman as Everett Ross are anticipated to be contained from the cast members list for Black Panther 2.

There are no updates on whether we’ll see any NEW FACEs or maybe not! However, yes, it will be safe to assume that we will see several new faces to look for the new movie.