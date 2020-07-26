Home TV Series Netflix Black Mirror Season 6: Release Date Renewed At Netflix?
Black Mirror Season 6: Release Date Renewed At Netflix?

By- Alok Chand
One of the very best science fiction drama web collection, Black Mirror, is expected to soon come up with its sixth season on Netflix. The series was aired on 4th December 2011 on Channel 4 network. Later on, in 2015, Netflix broadcasted the string with six episodes and acquired the rights.

Black Mirror Season 6

This series has been incited by the old anthology, The Twilight Zone, that manages humans interact with technology and its effects on them. The series has received lots of positive reviews and has won a lot of awards and nominations, including eight Primetime Emmy Awards.

The show revolves around a bunch of individuals whose lives are affected by technology and its uses. It portrays that we are incredibly dependent on technology and how it manipulates our behaviour.

Has The Series Been Renewed For Your 6 Season?

The series has not been renewed for the time by the makers. There have been speculations that begin with new jobs, and makers intend to shed the series. As the show had been quite hit for five decades, there is not any reason behind it. There is no surety regarding these speculations, as any source has published no statement.

Another substantial reason for not minding the series could be the epidemic of COVID-19. Productions and all releases were put on hold for the past couple of months. Gradually things are currently resuming back to normalcy, but nothing can be stated until everything is coming under control.

Is There An Expected Release Date?

Nothing was revealed regarding the release date of the series. It’s anticipated that the season shall fall in mid-2021 or after that year if it begins shortly. We hope to get updates quickly until then, stay tuned!

