Bird Box 2: A Sequel Is Already In Development! Know The More Information For You!!!

Directed by Susanne Bier, Bird Box is a 2018 American stake-predictive consternation subtlety movie, primarily based on the 2014 novel of the identical identify by Josh Malerman.

The film revolves round a girl who tries to save lots of her kids from a supernatural creature that make individuals go loopy and kill themselves in the event that they have a look at it, the one means out from right here is being blindfolded.

The film made its first release on the AFI Fest in November 2018, whereas it was released on Netflix on December 21, 2018.

Would Bird Box 2 Be An conversion Of Malorie?

As of now, Bird Box 2 doesn’t have any affirmation plan that we are able to inform about it.

Now Netflix is ​​planning this, subsequent story. It’s conceivable that Bird Box 2 will comply with the storyline of Malorie.

The story resumes twelve years after the start first novel, Malorie and her grown-up children, each 16, arrive at Rick’s sanctuary. That is when Malorie crosses with a listing of survivors of the ‘Census Man.’ She tries time to determine some names from the record which units the three on a brand new journey to get to them.

CAST: Bird Box 2

Sandra Bullock as Malorie Hayes

Trevante Rhodes as Tom

Jacki Weaver as Cheryl

John Malkovich as Douglas

Sarah Paulson as Jessica Hayes

Rosa Salazar as Lucy

Danielle Macdonald as Olympia

Lil Rel Howery as Charlie

Tom Hollander as Gary

Machine Gun Kelly as Felix

BD Wong as Greg

Pruitt Taylor Vince as Rick

Vivien Lyra Blair as Olympia

Julian Edwards as Tom

Parminder Nagra as Dr. Lapham

Rebecca Pidgeon as Lydia

Amy Gumenick as Samantha

Taylor Handley as Jason

Happy Anderson as River Man

David Dastmalchian as Whistling Marauder