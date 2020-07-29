Home Entertainment Celebrities Bill Gates says coronavirus death rate will drop greatly by the end...
Bill Gates says coronavirus death rate will drop greatly by the end of 2020

By- Ritu Verma
Bill Gates says coronavirus death rate will drop greatly by the end of 2020.

As bad as the second spike of the coronavirus pandemic has been in the USA,

the silver lining was that the passing rate had continued to drop even as our daily confirmed case explosion dropped.

This is actually the first time the seven-day average has been over 1,000 deaths since late May.

However as awful as the US response to the pandemic has been,

Bill Gates believes we’ll soon have the ability to restrain the death rate.

In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box this Monday, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates explained that-

we’d have therapeutic drugs to more effectively treat COVID-19 before the end of the calendar year.

But added that we wouldn’t be able to return to our normal lives until a safe and effective vaccine is easily available.

“You can see the curative benefit faster compared to the protective advantage,” Gates said.

“So I think there is a good chance we’ll have substantial death-rate decrease at the end of the year with the blend of those new tools”

During the interview, Gates mentions remdesivir, which was among the earliest treatments to show efficacy among those who was infected with the novel coronavirus.

Gliead Sciences produces the antiviral drug, and it has reported that-

it reduces the death in acute COVID-19 instances by 62 percent in comparison with standard care.

Remedies are vitally important and may save thousands of lives.

And reduce the strain on hospitals in areas where the disease rate is out of control.

However, Gates reiterates that vaccines would be the endgame.

In Gates’s view, therapeutics alone will not be enough to”drive us back to finish normalcy.”

That is why Gates has been pouring most of his attention (and cash) into vaccine development.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced a contribution of $100 million into the World Health Organization in February,

and then they vowed $1.6 billion to the Gavi vaccine alliance in June.

Gates says he’s vitalized by the progress made by Regeneron, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca,.

And is particularly attentive in the job they’re doing with monoclonal antibodies.

Those are just a few of those businesses in the race to acquire a vaccine to the public as fast as possible.

Just this week, Pfizer and BioNTech announced their vaccine candidate had entered its Phase 3 trial after promising results from early-stage trials.

As much as 30,000, participants will get involved in the trial,

and if it’s effective, the companies might seek regulatory approval in October

