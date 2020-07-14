Home TV Series Amazon Prime Big news about the release of 'Mirzapur 2' web series, check here
TV SeriesAmazon Prime

Big news about the release of ‘Mirzapur 2’ web series, check here

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

There is a good news for the fans who are eagerly waiting for the second season of Amazon Prime‘s most famous web series ‘Mirzapur‘. The film is getting closer to release day by day. The work of this web series was postponed due to the corona virus lockdown, which has now gained momentum once again. The post production work of the film has started and is going on fast.

The actress of the series, Shweta Tripathi has given this information to her fans through social media. Shweta Tripathi has posted a picture on her Instagram account in which she is seen dubbing for the show. Shweta has written, ‘The lovers of Mirzapur … playing on their lives, wearing masks, have reached smiling dubbing. Only and only because this time can reach you soon. Because we are also # MS2W.

Actually, the shooting of the second season of this series was already completed. The post production work of the series was stopped due to lockdown. In this way, dubbing has started after four months. The buzz was that Prime Video has also given the deadline for the show makers to release it early. It is believed that it has been asked to release by August.

Also Read:   Here's Is everything You Know So far About The OA Season 3
Also Read:   Hanna Season 2: cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

In the first season of Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Messi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi and Rasika Duggal were important characters. The first season of Mirzapur was well liked.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Spider-Man 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates Here

Hollywood Santosh Yadav -
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man 3 is targeting a September date for the beginning of production, but Sony hasn't locked anything.
Also Read:   Hanna Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Expected Cast And More Updates
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's...
Read more

Stranger Things 3’ Behind the Scene And More

Entertainment Bhawesh choudhary -
It elevated everything that people loved about the show – the emotionality, the visual spectacle, the crunchy synth accompaniment (and equally fantastic soundtrack...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Expected Cast And What Is Expected To Happen In Season 2?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Fans expected BBC drama Taboo Season 2 to drop after its premiere in 2017. One instant renewed its next season but after three years,...
Read more

Sacred Games Season 3 : Release On Netflix? And What Saif Ali Khan Said.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Have you been wondering,'Is there a Sacred Games Season 3?' Saif Ali Khan expressed his ideas about his part. Sacred Games is among the very...
Read more

You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
'You' has been one of the most looked forward of those displays ever made by Netflix. Whenever the season 2 of the show hit...
Read more

Four More Shots Please Season 3 : Expected Release Date, Cast And All Update Is Here.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Have you been curious about season 3 following the women say in the end, "Jeh, Four Shots Please!". It triumphed not or if the...
Read more

Sacred Games Season 3: Netflix Release Date And Will Gaitonde Return In Season 3?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Sacred Games season 3: An Indian web series, television thriller, relies on a book written by Vikram Chandra in 2006, under the exact same...
Read more

Watchman Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And All New Latest Information Here

HBO Santosh Yadav -
Watchman Season 2-We all know that HBO will only invest where it finds its own profits and guaranteed viewership. And our favorite show Watchman...
Read more

Inside Edge Season 3 : Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All Update.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
INSIDE EDGE Season 3 could be in the cards that have lovers of this Amazon collection eager to understand the show's future. Express.Co.united kingdom...
Read more

Shazam 2: Could Be Crucial To The Development Of The Dc Multiverse

Hollywood Santosh Yadav -
The DCEU is currently embracing the Multiverse concept, with Michael Keaton in discussions to portray Batman -- here's how Shazam 2 is key to...
Read more
© World Top Trend