Big news about the release of ‘Mirzapur 2’ web series, check here

There is a good news for the fans who are eagerly waiting for the second season of Amazon Prime‘s most famous web series ‘Mirzapur‘. The film is getting closer to release day by day. The work of this web series was postponed due to the corona virus lockdown, which has now gained momentum once again. The post production work of the film has started and is going on fast.

The actress of the series, Shweta Tripathi has given this information to her fans through social media. Shweta Tripathi has posted a picture on her Instagram account in which she is seen dubbing for the show. Shweta has written, ‘The lovers of Mirzapur … playing on their lives, wearing masks, have reached smiling dubbing. Only and only because this time can reach you soon. Because we are also # MS2W.

Actually, the shooting of the second season of this series was already completed. The post production work of the series was stopped due to lockdown. In this way, dubbing has started after four months. The buzz was that Prime Video has also given the deadline for the show makers to release it early. It is believed that it has been asked to release by August.

In the first season of Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Messi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi and Rasika Duggal were important characters. The first season of Mirzapur was well liked.