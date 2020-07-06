Home Technology Best Smartphone 2020 Under 30000
Best Smartphone 2020 Under 30000

By- Sweety Singh
Best phone under 30000: The premium mid-range smartphones under Rs 30,000 has got really exciting. Latest mobiles under Rs 30,000 come with flagship chipset, pop-up selfie cameras, and triple rear cameras. In fact, the best phone under 30000 also come with big battery and fast charging features.

Here’s our list of best smartphone under 30,000. You will get top-notch specifications and premium designs in 30000 category. The category Best phone under 30,000 has plenty of options. You can scroll through the options to buy the desired phone. The best thing is that you don’t have to compromise with the battery capacity, camera quality, and any other features.

Some of the Best phone under 30,000 category is Vivo V17 Pro, OnePlus 7, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, LG V40 ThinQ, and many more. Our team reviews lots of smartphones and then selects phones that are good enough to put under the category of Best phone under 30,000 in India in 2020.

Realme X3 24999

Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

CHIPSET

6GB+128GB

RAM/STORAGE

64 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro lens + 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom

CAMERA

4200mAh

realme

BATTERY

Realme has launched its new smartphone in India as Realme X3. It has a 6.6-inch Full HD Plus display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display has the protection of Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor which is a 5G processor, although the 5G modem of the processor of this phone has been disabled.
Apart from this, it has a Reality operating system based on Android 10. For graphics, it has Adreno 640 GPU. Memory card is not supported in this phone. It has 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS and USB Type-C charging port. The fingerprint sensor is provided in the power button of the phone. The phone has a 4200mAh battery that supports 30W of dirt flash fast charging.
It has four rear cameras with one camera being 64 megapixels, the other 8 megapixels ultra wide angle, the third lens is 2 megapixel macro lens and the fourth is 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. This phone has a dual camera for selfie, one is 16 megapixels and the other is 8 megapixels ultra wide.
The starting price of Realme X3 is Rs 24,999. At this price, 128 GB storage variant will be available with 6 GB RAM. At the same time, the price of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage of this phone is Rs 25,999.

Vivo V19 27990

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Mobile Platform

CHIPSET

8GB and 128GB

RAM/STORAGE

48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor

CAMERA

4500mAh

vivo19

BATTERY

This smartphone has a 6.44 inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Vivo V19 runs on  Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Mobile Platform. This newly launched smartphone has 8 GB RAM + 128 GB. Another storage is of 256GB. At the same time, this smartphone works on the Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.
The Vivo V19 has a quad camera setup (4 cameras), which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Apart from this, a 32 + 8 megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this phone. In terms of connectivity in this phone, the company has given features like Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB port Type-C .
On the other hand, users have got a 4,500mAh battery which is equipped with 33 watt fast charging feature. The in-display fingerprint scanning is given in the phone along with Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, and Gyroscope sensor. The price of 8GB + 128GB variant is 27,990 and the price of 8GB + 256GB variant is 31,990.

OnePlus 7 29999

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

CHIPSET

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

RAM/STORAGE

48MP + 5MP

CAMERA

3,700mAh

oneplus7

BATTERY

The OnePlus 7 is the affordable flagship that offers a 48-megapixel rear camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.  OnePlus 7 carries a 3,700mAh Li-ion battery with fast charging support. It has connectivity of 4G LTE and VoLTE, Wi-Fi and latest Bluetooth v5.0. The cameras are capable of 4K video recording and boasts a dual primary camera setup having 48MP + 5MP resolution lenses

OnePlus 6T 30999

Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC

CHIPSET

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

RAM/STORAGE

Dual – 16MP + 20MP

CAMERA

3,700mAh

 

oneplus6t

BATTERY

OnePlus 6T has dual SIM support, Android Pie 9.0 and 6.41 inch full HD Super Amoled display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and aspect ratio 19.5: 9. Water drop notch will be found in the phone’s display. Apart from this, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor has been given in OnePlus 6T. This phone will be available in three variants with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM, which will have 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

Memory card slot is not provided in storage. it has a dual rear camera with a lens with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an aperture f / 1.7, while the other lens is a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with an aperture f / 1.7. The front camera in OnePlus 6T is 16 megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor. Slow motion video can be recorded at 4K and 1080 pixels from the rear camera. Stabilization feature will also be available in it.

Realme X2 Pro 29999

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with Octa-core CPU

CHIPSET

 

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

RAM/STORAGE

64MP Main Camera + 13MP Tele + 8MP Wide angle + 2MP Portrait lensCAMERA

4,000mAh

realme x2

BATTERY

The phone has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus with refresh rate of 90Hz. Also, for the best performance, users will get Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset in this smartphone. Also, Dolby Atmos has been supported in this phone for better sound. Realme X2 Pro works on Android Pie 9.0 and Color OS 6.1.

It has quad camera setup in it including a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, the second is a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, the third is an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and the fourth a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, users will be able to click great selfies with a 16-megapixel front camera.

Asus 6Z 27999

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

CHIPSET

6GB RAM + 64GB storage

RAM/STORAGE
48PM + 13MP 

CAMERA

5,000mAh 

Asus 6Z

BATTERY

The Asus 6Z comes with a 6.4-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It also offers support for Quick Charge 4.0.

The dual-camera setup is mounted on a motorized mechanism that helps it work as rear as well as front camera. The setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra wide-angle sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software side, it runs Android Pie OS out of the box. It is priced in India at Rs 31,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro 26999

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

CHIPSET

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

RAM/STORAGE

Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP

CAMERA

4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

BATTERY

This smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor along with 4000mAh battery capacity. As far as the cameras are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A80 has a 48MP + 13MP + 8MP rear camera with 20MP of Front camera. The display features 6.39-inch i.e. 1080×2340 display and runs on Android 9. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of Storage.
Vivo V17 Pro 27990

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC

CHIPSET

128GB, 8GB RAM

RAM/STORAGE

Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP

CAMERA

4100mAh

 

Vivo V17 Pro

BATTERY

The Vivo V17 Pro ships with Funtouch OS 9.1 based on the latest Android 9 Pie. It packs a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED full-screen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 256GB. The Vivo V17 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. There is a dual pop-up selfie camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel at the front. It is backed by a 4,100mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30s 14999

Exynos 9611

CHIPSET

4GB + 64GB

RAM/STORAGE

Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP

CAMERA

6000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M30s

BATTERY

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is a budget phone, which offers a whopping 6,000mAh battery. Not only this, you also get three cameras at the back of the phone. The phone features a big 6.40-inch touchscreen display with full HD+ resolution. The Galaxy M30s flaunts a water-drop style notched display.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 31990

octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC

CHIPSET

128GB and 256GB of onboard storage

RAM/STORAGE

64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel

CAMERA

4,025mAh

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

BATTERY

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro packs a 6.4-inch OLED FHD+ display. The handsets come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. For photography, there is a quad-camera setup at the back of the Reno 3 Pro. The setup comprises of 64-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor for depth. For selfies, it offers a dual front snapper.

Android 11 is Now Becoming a key feature iPhones have Needed for Years

The Reno 3 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 mobile platform, which is an octa-core CPU. The new Oppo phone ships with Android 10 OS. The smartphone packs a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging tech.

Best Mobile Phone Under 30000

Top Mobile Phones and Prices

Realme X3                                                    Rs.24999

Vivo V19                                                      Rs.27990

OnePlus 7                                                    Rs. 29999

OnePlus 6T                                                   Rs.30999

Realme X2 Pro                                              Rs.29999

Asus 6Z                                                        Rs.27999

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro                                   Rs.26999

Vivo V17 Pro                                                 Rs.27990

Samsung Galaxy M30s                                   Rs.14999

Oppo Reno 3 Pro                                            Rs.31990

Sweety Singh

