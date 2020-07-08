Best Shows On Television And Netflix Right Now

- Advertisement -

Programming from Netflix, no surprise, dominated our latest list of the most-watched TV shows for the month. That takes into account series from the major services like Netflix, as well as Amazon and HBO.

At the top of the list this month is a Netflix original series many of you might not have heard of: Dark, a German-language series.

The data behind this month’s list comes from the streaming search engine service Reelgood.

Many of you streaming fans out there probably spent the month of June bingeing newly added Netflix fare like fresh seasons of The Politician and Queer Eye. Or Netflix original films like Da 5 Bloods and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. That were among the batch of 46 original movies and shows the streamer added last month.

HBO And Amazon Prime Video

Indeed, it was a big month for Netflix, but not necessarily for the reason you might think. According to the team at the streaming search engine service Reelgood. That shared with BGR a rundown of the top streaming TV series its millions of monthly members binged last month. Netflix came out on top. Even when you add in all the major competing services, like Amazon Prime Video and HBO.

But it was a Netflix original series most of you probably haven’t even heard of that was the most-watched series in June. According to Reelgood. Netflix’s first German-language original series, to be exact. And one that TV critics have been raving may even be the best thing on TV right now, period. Never mind that it doesn’t get the mindshare among critics. And fans as some of Netflix’s more US-centric programming does.

The show is called Dark, which, as we noted here, debuted its third and final season on Netflix on June 27 in the US. According to Netflix’s official description of the new season. “Dark reaches its mind-bending conclusion, moving beyond the concept of space and time.

New Arrival: Netflix

Upon arrival in a new world, Jonas tries to make sense of what this rendition of Winden means for his own fate.

Two worlds. Light and dark. And in the center a tragic love story of epic proportions.”

Intrigued? A CNET piece from just a few days ago confidently declared that “No one is talking about the best TV show on Netflix.” Partly because it’s subtitled, and maybe also partly. Because the show seems to have a patina of, well, darkness. That hasn’t stopped people who’ve taken the plunge from raving about it on social media, though. Here, by the way, is a trailer:

If you check out how the show has fared overall on Rotten Tomatoes. You’ll be met with a rare sight. Critics and viewers are pretty much in agreement on this one. The series, at the time of this writing, has a 94% critics score and a 95% audience rating.

I don’t know about you, but I’m definitely going to check this show out. And see what all the fuss is about. It certainly doesn’t help that the various streaming platforms keep churning out so much compelling content. That has been a welcome respite from the coronavirus pandemic.

While Dark may have been the most popular series people streamed across the various services in June, according to Reelgood. The rest of all those streamers’ shows that filled out the balance of our Top 10 list for the month can be found below.

Offering a mix of genres, and series both old and new:

Dark Space Force Rick and Morty What We Do in the Shadows Lenox Hill Killing Eve Game of Thrones Dirty John Stargirl Upload