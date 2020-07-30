Home Best Glass Pitcher for Refreshments
Best Glass Pitcher for Refreshments

By- Shipra Das
When it’s hot outside, there’s nothing that tastes better than an ice cold drink.

Nobody wants to be running inside constantly to wait at the tap or refrigerator to fill up a glass one at a time.

By having a glass pitcher to pour from, this will save you time and effort when people are demanding a refill.

With a glass pitcher, you’ll be able to create some beautifully colored drinks and display them for everyone to see.

This will only add to the level of fun for your time outdoors.

Of course, you can also use a glass pitcher any time of year, especially if you want to use it as a water pitcher.

We’ve taken a look and done the homework for you by highlighting five different glass pitchers to consider.

Check out our picks and quench your thirst.

Designed to work with whatever you’re drinking

Enjoy a hot or cold beverage when you pour it into the Hiware 68 Ounces Glass Pitcher with Lid and Spout.

The height of the pitcher is 9.5″, so it will fit in your refrigerator.

Key Features:

  • Made from lead-free borosilicate glass
  • Withstands temperatures up to 300°F
  • Ergonomic handle
Hold more liquid

With a built-in diamond pattern, the Pykal Glass Water Pitcher is a stylish addition to your glassware collection.

Key Features:

    • Holds 72 ounces
    • Made from thicker borosilicate material
    • Extra tight, surgical-grade stainless steel lid
Filter your pours

Thanks to the lid of the Karafu 68 Ounce Glass Pitcher with Lid, you can avoid large chunks of fruit ending up in your drink.

Key Features:

  • Lid has two outlets for filtration and fast pouring
  • Handmade
  • Ergonomic handle

Make room in your fridge

If you have a packed fridge because people brought over food for your party, you can store the Takeya Patented and Airtight Pitcher multiple ways.

Key Features:

  • Airtight lid that lets you store it horizontally or vertically
  • Made from shatterproof, BPA-free glass
  • Holds two quarts

  • Keep the drinks flowing and costs low

Remain cooler when it’s hot out and let more money stay put in your account when you grab the Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher with Lid and Spout.

It is made from 100% recyclable products and the textured glass allows you to look at your beverages.

Key Features:

    • Square pitcher
    • Constructed from 100% recyclable products
    • Holds 68 ounces
