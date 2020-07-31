Home Lifestyle Best Buy’s last big sale of the month, you don’t want to...
Lifestyle

Best Buy’s last big sale of the month, you don’t want to miss it

By- Shipra Das
- Advertisement -
  • Best Buy is running one last big sale of the week.

It also happens to be the final sale of the month.

  • There are plenty of great deals to be found in Best Buy’s new sale, most of which are only available until the end of the day on Friday.

You’ll find plenty more right here on Best Buy’s site, and our picks for the best deals of the day can be found below.

As an added bonus, there’s a 3-day sale on Samsung products that you should also check out.

GE – 250 Sq. Ft. 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner: $189.99 (save $50)

Also Read:   A New Study Shows That Puppies are Amazingly Proficient at Forging Shortcuts in Regions Which Are Unknown to Them
Also Read:   Ford Kuga - India Launch?

WD – My Passport SSD 512GB External USB 3.1 Gen 2 Portable Solid State Drive: $79.99 (save $50)

Conair – ConairMan Deluxe Electric Shaver: $29.99 (save $20)

Polaroid Originals – OneStep 2 VF Analog Instant Film Camera: $59.99 (save $30)

Insignia™ – Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $44.99 (save $55)

Nextbase – 222G Dash Cam: $69.99 (save $120)

- Advertisement -
Shipra Das

Must Read

Hunters Season 2: Release Date And Everything A Fan Must Know

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
Amazon Prime Originals Hunters made a lot of roars amongst the General Public. With the specific twist, we desire, although the background is told...
Read more

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix Release Date Cancelled Updates?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Mindhunter is a thriller crime play. The show is based on an actual crime book Mindhunter: Inside The FBI's Elite, Serial Crime Unit composed...
Read more

Borderlands 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And About The Game

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Borderlands 3 has settled into a reasonably good place at this time, with quite a few balance changes and loot adjustments significance that playing...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: On Netflix? Release Finally Date Update

Entertainment Alok Chand -
One-Punch Man has made a name for itself from the wide variety of anime accessible to fans. The show has gotten a good response...
Read more

Titans Season 3 On DC? Netflix Do We Have A Release Date?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Isn't it just amazing to see your favorite cartoon Teen Titans, coming into live-action heroes? Credits to DC verse and Netflix. Two incredible seasons...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And How Did Previous Season End [Explained]

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
Virgin River, quite an exciting plotline, follows Melinda, who answers an advertisement for a midwife in a remote California town named"Virgin River."
Also Read:   Nissan Versa - All You Need To Know
She abandons problems...
Read more

Aladdin 2 Action Movie Here

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
An Aladdin sequel was greenlit, together with new writers having been attracted in to get Guy Ritchie's follow-up. What direction the movie will take...
Read more

Useful Apps & Gadgets In Corona Times

Corona Pooja Das -
Useful Apps & Gadgets In Corona Times Covid-19 pandemic has pushed an enormous spanner within the operations of organizations across sectors. Useful Apps & Covid-19...
Read more

Killing Eve Season 3: Netflix Interesting Facts And Exact Release Date.

Entertainment Alok Chand -
This show is one of those series that is British and was popular. Fans are waiting for the next season as this series' two...
Read more

Manifest Season 2 Episode 2 Review Here

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
This week's episode of Manifest began with some worrisomely stilted dialogue. It assembled through a gratifying, self-contained passenger storyline to a finish that left...
Read more
© World Top Trend