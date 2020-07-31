Best Buy’s last big sale of the month, you don’t want to miss it

- Advertisement -

Best Buy is running one last big sale of the week.

It also happens to be the final sale of the month.

There are plenty of great deals to be found in Best Buy’s new sale, most of which are only available until the end of the day on Friday.

You’ll find plenty more right here on Best Buy’s site, and our picks for the best deals of the day can be found below.

As an added bonus, there’s a 3-day sale on Samsung products that you should also check out.

GE – 250 Sq. Ft. 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner: $189.99 (save $50)

WD – My Passport SSD 512GB External USB 3.1 Gen 2 Portable Solid State Drive: $79.99 (save $50)

Conair – ConairMan Deluxe Electric Shaver: $29.99 (save $20)

Polaroid Originals – OneStep 2 VF Analog Instant Film Camera: $59.99 (save $30)

Insignia™ – Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $44.99 (save $55)

Nextbase – 222G Dash Cam: $69.99 (save $120)