Being tall might be a risk factor for catching the coronavirus

A new study suggests people who are 6 feet or taller are twice as likely to get infection as others.

The novel coronavirus keeps spreading at a rapid pace,

as some people continue to ignore the necessary safety measures that can reduce the risk of transmission.

Social distancing, frequent hand washing, and face masks can curb the spread of COVID-19.

The primary way the virus spreads – via droplets expelled while talking, coughing, and sneezing.

These can land anywhere around a person and infect other people nearby.

Secondary means of transmission – airborne spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the virus could spread through aerosols.

Researchers from the UK, Norway, and the US

tried to identify which personal and work-related factors can lead to COVID-19 transmission.

What they observed is that taller individuals are at a higher risk to get COVID-19.

The researchers think that people over 6 feet tall have more than double the chance of catching COVID-19.

The explanation for the increased risk for tall people is the presence of viral load in aerosols.

Saliva droplets are likely to travel a limited distance before gravity pulls them down to nearby surfaces.

Microdroplets that turn into aerosols can persist in the air for a longer time and infect people.

University of Manchester Professor Evan Kontopantelis said, per AFP.

Using shared spaces,

Americans were 3.5x more likely to get infection,

while the risk dropped to 1.7x for Britishers.

When the WHO acknowledged the risk of airborne COVID-19 transmission,

it stopped short of issuing stricter guidelines for mitigating the risk.

The use of face masks indoors and crowded places could reduce risk.

Changes to airflow in AC-ventilated areas, also required to remove the aerosols from the air.