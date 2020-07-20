Home TV Series Batwoman Season 2: Will Be A Reboot, Plot And Cast Details Confirmed...
Batwoman Season 2: Will Be A Reboot, Plot And Cast Details Confirmed By Cw

By- Dhanraj
Batwoman was renewed for Season 2 by CW. CW renewed this show on 7 January 2020 along with the other DC shows like Black Lightning, Star Girl, The Flash. Early in July, Batgirl’s official Twitter account made the official announcement. In the tweet, they teased Javicia Leshlie’s Batwoman. This was the latest announcement. Season 2 is hotly debated and criticized by the fans. Fans are shocked

 

This tweet received a lot of hate from the fans. They were complaining about the new original character. Fans did not complain about the casting much. Everyone was shocked that the comic book character of Kate Kane will be replaced by a unique style.

If Ruby Rose will return?

Fans were shocked when show creators revealed that they would not be continuing the story of Kate Kane. Ruby Rose, who played the Kate Kane, aka Batwoman would not return in Season 2. Kate Kane has been the leading proponent of the LGBTQ+ community in comic books.

Batwoman will be rebooted, new cast details?

Javicia Leslie will replace her in the upcoming season. Java will be the new Batwoman, she will play the character of Ryan Wilder, an original actor created explicitly for the show. This development did not go well with the fans.

Ruby Ross congratulated Leslie on Instagram, she posted

“I am so glad that Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape.”You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing.”

Showrunner Caroline Dries addressed BCatwoman reboot,

“To be honest with you, I did consider the ‘soap opera version’ [of recasting] for a hot minute, because selfishly we already had a couple of episodes written, and transition-wise it would be seamless.

“But upon further reflection – and I think Greg [Berlanti] helped me make this call – he’s like, ‘I think we should just reboot Batwoman as a different character”

Batwoman Season 2 release date and further updates

Batwoman was expected to follow a September, October release date. But recasting issue and exit of Ruby Ross delayed the Season 2. Batwoman Season 2 is now slated to be released in January 2021.

Dhanraj

