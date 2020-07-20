Batman Movie Poster Would Look Like If It Got A Release On The Hbo Max Streaming Service

- Advertisement -

Like when it got a release on the HBO Max streaming service.

New fan artwork exemplifies precisely what a Ben Affleck Royal Batman movie poster would look like if it got released about the HBO Max streaming support. Affleck depicted a grittier, darker version of the Caped Crusader to get Zack Snyder at Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League, in addition to appearing in a cameo at David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

Affleck was a favorite choice for the role, and he had been attached to write and direct a solo Batman movie, but left the job, mentioning his desire to expand into roles outside the DC Extended Universe. As a result, Matt Reeves took over directing duties and throw Robert Pattinson at the upcoming The Batman. But fans still hold out hope Affleck will return to the function, particularly in light of the fact that Michael Keaton will be reprising his version of this character The Flash alongside Ezra Miller, even though Affleck reiterating he won’t play Batman again before this season.

And today, digital artist BossLogic has revealed what a teaser poster for a possible Batfleck solo movie could look like if it were to premiere on HBO Max, which will be releasing the Snyder Cut of Justice League. The darkened poster uses the HBO logo to light up the bat sign, as it hovers over the skyline of Gotham, with Affleck’s Batman standing on a rooftop in the foreground. It is possible to see the poster below.

This is actually the second solo Affleck Batman poster to be created by a lover this week. After another attempt attracted quite a few characters in the DCEU with each other, such as The Joker, Harley Quinn, Huntress, Jim Gordon, and Black Mask, this poster is different in it is a lot more attractive as a result, and is far more conceptual and atmospheric. Both posters posit the movie would be published on HBO Max instead of perhaps an indication of fans are beginning to envision a theater universe due to the coronavirus pandemic, in theatres.

The obsession that lovers have come as Batman isn’t anything new. When Christian Bale announced he had completed his arc as the Caped Crusader after The Dark Knight Rises, many fans would not accept it. And when Affleck was cast, there was outrage. Affleck was a great Batman, and fans are struggling to proceed to Pattinson, despite the fact he has been given a chance. Affleck has said that Pattinson will make a great Batman, but fans still cling to his portrayal.

It is enticing to imagine what Affleck’s version of Batman could have managed to attain in a solo film. He attracted a gritty and far more physical approach but was also able to weave some comedy to his portrayal of the personality, something Bale struggled with. It’s all elementary at this point, as Affleck has moved on from the character, so fans will have to remain satisfied with posters like this Batman fan art.