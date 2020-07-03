- Advertisement -

Barring any new legislation, the $600 weekly increase is poised to expire on July 31.

Some lawmakers wish to extend the deadline indefinitely.

A proposed piece of legislation would keep the weekly increase in position until the unemployment rate drops below 6 percent.

As part of the $2 trillion stimulus package, President Trump signed back in March, people filing for unemployment benefits began receiving an extra $600 a week.

The $600 bulge was implement to help provide people with just a small bit of a cushion amid a global pandemic that saw unemployment hit historic highs.

Throughout the past week of March, the number of unemployment claims climbed to 6.9 million.

The $600 weekly growth, however, wasn’t intended to continue forever. As it stands today, the cover bump is scheduled to end on July 31.

However, Democratic lawmakers are making a concerted effort to keep the $600 bump set up until the market begins turning around.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Ron Wyden proposed a strategy whereby the $600 increase

in yearly benefits would remain partially intact in states where the unemployment level still hovers above 6%.

As laid out in a strategy revealed yesterday, the $600 a week increase would go down

$100 for every percentage point fall in unemployment until the 6 percent threshold is reach. As a point of circumstance,

California’s unemployment rate remains above 16%, which is to say, many nations are still enduring ruthless economic problems.

“If we don’t rekindle the $600 a week increase in UI, millions of American households are going to have their legs cut out from under them at the worst possible time

— in the center of a pandemic when unemployment is significantly greater than it has been since the Great Depression,” Schumer said in a press release.

Meanwhile, some Republican lawmakers contend that the increased payout has run its course and is too expensive for the government to continue

What’s more, some assert that the payout is so ample that it might incentivize workers to remain at home and delay their attempts to rejoin the workforce.

Commenting on the subject, President Trump isn’t in favor of keeping the $600 increase after July 31.

That notwithstanding, Trump did suggest he’d support another stimulation test.

“I encourage it, but it needs to be done correctly,”

Trump said during a meeting this week. “I support bigger numbers compared to the Democrats.”

Amidst all of this discussion, the unemployment report for June was much better than some anticipated.

All told, there were 4.8 million new jobs since the unemployment rate droppe down to 11.1 percent.

However, together with the coronavirus still spreading aggressively across several sates,

there is no telling when the worst is behind us ahead of us.