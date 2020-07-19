BARKSKINS SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story Plot Expected And For All Latest News

- Advertisement -

Barkskins is an enthralling historical drama from Nat Geo. The show revolves around the relevance to the settlements of both French and British empires in the region of New France. Barkskins’ first period is scripted with intriguing information that’s tied down to form a plot.

RELEASE DATE:

Barkskins Season 2 is scheduled to release on National Geographic on June 2021. Barkskins Season 1 has opened to a good start, which means that extending the series into a Season 2 gets stronger.

TRAILER:

The trailer of year 2 was published. Click the link below to see it.

CAST:

The direct roles include those of Rene Sel played with Christian Cooke, and Charles Duquet played with James Bloor. Apart from them, the supporting cast of Barkskins Season two will consist of:

Aneurin Barnard as Hamish Games

David Thewlis as Claude Trepagny

David Wilmot as Constable Bouchard

Marcia Gay Harden as Mathilde Geffard

Tallulah Haddon as Melissande

Thomas M. Wright as Elisha Cooke

Zahn McClarnon as Yvon, Matthew Lillard as Gus Lafarge

Kaniehtiio Horn as Mari

Lily Sullivan as Delphine

STORY PLOT:

Barkskins Season 1 leaves many unanswered regarding the death of Trepagny, Hamish, and the assault on Ratahsenthos. Hamish is hurt, but will he endure is a question. Melissande manages to flee himself while Charles is safe. What awaits the lovers of Barkskins, is a blend of the plotlines that are open to give another gripping story in Barkskins Season two.