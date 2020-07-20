Barkskins Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

- Advertisement -

History is something that excites everybody. People can’t get over the curiosity to know about past life. One such show that introduces us to history and historical facts and experiences is Barkskins. The show is based on an anonymous novel written by Annie Proulx. Whereas, the streaming service of the show is none other than Nat Geo. So aren’t you now wondering which countries history does the series we introduced to? It’s the history of New France and events taking place when the English and French colonists started arriving at that place.

We see two immigrants in the show. Their fate has to lead them to serve their lives at the unknown land. The first season of the show aired on the platform in May 2020. After successful completion of season 1 and getting a good response from the fans and critics, the audience is wondering whether there would be a Barkskins season 2.

Release date of Barkskins season 2?

The first season of Barkskins came up on National Geographic on 25th May 2020. It consists of eight episodes that completed streaming on 15th June 2020. Conclusion of season 1 was through a big cliffhanger episode which has increased the curiosity.

The book from which the show is adapted is also very long. Thus, there are a lot more things left for the shoemakers to bring up. Elwood Reid, the show’s creator, while replying to a fan tweeted that Barkskins is going to be a continuous series. Thus, giving hints for the arrival of season 2.

However, no official confirmation about the show’s production or release has been made yet. But we still expect the show to hit the screens sometime in 2021.

Who can all be back in the cast?

There are two main characters in the show. One is Rene Sel, whose role is played by Christian Cooke, and the other is Charles Duquet, played by James Bloor. Some other cast members include Aneurin Barnard, David Thewlis, David Wilmot, Kaniehtiio Horn, Lily Sullivan, etc.