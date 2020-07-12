Barkskins Season 2: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Upcoming News

- Advertisement -

Barkskins is an American drama television series which has been created by Elwood Reid. The drama television show is based on a novel of the same name by Annie Proulx. The production companies for the show are Elwood Reid Inc. and 21st television.

The show Barkskins has been created for National Geographic. Season 1 of the show premiered on the channel on May 25, 2020 and is being considered a success. The show ran for a total of 8 episodes on National Geographic channel.

It has an average viewer base of 0.75 million viewers in the United States alone. The last episode aired on June 15, 2020. The show has also been praised by the viewers for its storyline. It has also received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Barksins season 2 release date

The show has just completed airing its season 1 and fans are already demanding season 2. Since the show has just completed premiering its first season a month ago, the channel will take some time in reviewing the response and analyzing the viewers and then renew the show for a second season.

The ongoing pandemic COVID-19 has only halted the production or renewal of many television series and Barksins might be one.

However, looking at the success of season 1, we highly expect season 2 to come on the channel very soon.

Barksins cast

The cast for season 1 of the show is written below.

Anerin Barnard as Hamish Goames, Christian Cooke as Rene Sel, David Wilmot as Constable Bouchard, James Bloor as Charles Duquet, Kaniehtiio Horn as Mari, Lily Sullivan as Delphine, and many other artists are a part of the show.

For more information on the latest movies and TV shows, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.