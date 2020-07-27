Bard of Blood season 2- Will original characters reprise their roles? Can we expect to see some new faces ?

- Advertisement -

Bard of Blood is an action thriller web tv show, created by Red Chillies Entertainment and led by Ribhu Dasgupta. This series is loosely based on the same name composed by Bilal Siddiqi’s 2015 book. It was released in September 2019 comprising seven episodes staged simultaneously.

In general, the narrative which keeps moving at a quick rate along with Emraan Hashmi’s performance is worthy enough to keep the viewer. BOB is a narrative about a guy, Kabir, who’s looking for closure to questions he lost standing, his occupation, his buddy, his love, his figure.

Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date

It has not been renewed for another season. The possibility is that the show is very likely to return carrying the end. Even though there hasn’t been any statement regarding Netflix Bard. It’s expected it will arrive in September 2021.

Bard of Blood Season 2 Cast: Would we expect to see some fresh faces?

Nothing has been shown by the group about any new character. Nearly all the celebrities from the last season will reprise their roles-. Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna, Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid, Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib, Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri, Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid, Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi, Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi, Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad, Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh, Abhishekh Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri, Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta, Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet, Shruti Marathe as Neeta, Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker, Nikita Sharma, Tanveer, and Harshvardhan Singh.

Bard of Blood Season 2: Expected Plot

This series’ narrative revolves around Kabir Anand. Accepting identity as the surgery had gone south Kabir has been requested to leave.

He is pulled back in the skirmish, with salvaging four representatives that were about an operation to carry info to their authorities, tasked. However, they get captured by the Taliban in Balochistan and are being held captive. And here starts his rescue mission.

The season is supposed to be getting into fresh territory. There are expectations regarding the narrative with Anand of the season most likely commencing on a brand new surgery and harmonizing his entire life.