Bard of Blood Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Details Here !!!

Lately, Netflix was releasing a lot of content targeting its customers that are Indian and keeping them upbeat during this emergency period. And one show that made its mark was that the Bard of Blood, which is a fictional spy thriller based on a Bilal Siddiqi-written publication of the same title.

The web series had made its way on Sept 27, 2019, around Netflix, and majorly received a positive response to critics and the audience alike. Now the audience is waiting for season 2’s statement.

Bard of Blood directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and is composed by Mayank Tewari. The series is produced by under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Season 1 had a sum of seven episodes.

Bard of Blood Season 2 Cast

Emraan Hashmi

Sobhita Dhulipala

Jaideep Ahlawat

Shishir Sharma

Vineet Kumar

Danish Husain

Bard of Blood Season 2 will have the roles being reprised from the respective actors the cast of season 2 is yet to be disclosed.

Bard of Blood Plot

Bard of Blood is the story revolving around an ex-member of this RAW, Kabir Anand (played by Emraan Hashmi). Kabir, with on-field identity as Adonis, is pressed to render the department on account of the failure of an operation. However, after teaching Shakespeare at high school, Kabir is called in to rescue until they could convey significant data to the 37, four Indian agents who are held captive by the Taliban at Balochistan.

Bard of Blood Trailer

Bard of Blood Season 2 Release date

So far there’s not been any information about Netflix surpassing Blood to get another season’s Bard. There is a high likelihood that the show will produce a comeback carrying the end, Even though there hasn’t been any statement. And it is anticipated that the web series might hit on the OTT platform at the end of 2021. Stay tuned as we’ll keep you updated with all the latest information about season 2 of Bard of Blood.