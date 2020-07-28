Home Top Stories Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates...
Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Bard of Blood season 2, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian tv net series based on the book’s Bards of’ Blood’ from Bilal Siddiqi. The round is led at Ribhu Dasgupta and written by Bilal Siddiqi and Mayank Tewari for Netflix. Red Chilli Entertainment has outside already produced the first period of Bards of Blood. IMDb was extraordinarily successful and rated the series 7/10.

The first season was released on September 27, 2019. As there’s no information from Netflix, the second season’s report is not yet out. There’s no confirmation concerning the release of season 2. It is anticipated that if the show renewed for the next installment, it’d launch in September 2020.

The Cast of Bard of Blood season 2

The top characters will return and reprising their roles. There is not any information concerning the addition or deletion in the show. However, the characters are expected to be seen in season 2:

Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand Anand
Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh
Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna
Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid
Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib
Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid
Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi
Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad
Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh
Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri
Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri
Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi
Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta
Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet
Shruti Marathe as Neeta
Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker

Expected Plot of Bard of Blood season 2

The storyline is about the ex-agent of RAW, Kabir, who has been teaching at a school and left RAW, but to get a rescue mission is called back. Four Indian intelligence officers who are part of the Indian intellect wing (IIW) are held captive by the Taliban in Baluchistan. The Indian government needs Kabir to save the officers until there is a disclosure of any substantial info.

From the rescue mission of Kabir, we could see progress in the upcoming season. One thing is for specific season 2 will probably be achieved chilling, although It’s still difficult to say what’s going to happen next.

Trailers of Bard of Blood season 2

There’s no trailer up till now, but we can anticipate the preview a month.

