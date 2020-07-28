Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

- Advertisement -

Bard of Blood season 2, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian tv net series based on the book’s Bards of’ Blood’ from Bilal Siddiqi. The round is led at Ribhu Dasgupta and written by Bilal Siddiqi and Mayank Tewari for Netflix. Red Chilli Entertainment has outside already produced the first period of Bards of Blood. IMDb was extraordinarily successful and rated the series 7/10.

The first season was released on September 27, 2019. As there’s no information from Netflix, the second season’s report is not yet out. There’s no confirmation concerning the release of season 2. It is anticipated that if the show renewed for the next installment, it’d launch in September 2020.

The Cast of Bard of Blood season 2

The top characters will return and reprising their roles. There is not any information concerning the addition or deletion in the show. However, the characters are expected to be seen in season 2:

Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand Anand

Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh

Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna

Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid

Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib

Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid

Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi

Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad

Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh

Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri

Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri

Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi

Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta

Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet

Shruti Marathe as Neeta

Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker

Expected Plot of Bard of Blood season 2

The storyline is about the ex-agent of RAW, Kabir, who has been teaching at a school and left RAW, but to get a rescue mission is called back. Four Indian intelligence officers who are part of the Indian intellect wing (IIW) are held captive by the Taliban in Baluchistan. The Indian government needs Kabir to save the officers until there is a disclosure of any substantial info.

From the rescue mission of Kabir, we could see progress in the upcoming season. One thing is for specific season 2 will probably be achieved chilling, although It’s still difficult to say what’s going to happen next.

Trailers of Bard of Blood season 2

There’s no trailer up till now, but we can anticipate the preview a month.