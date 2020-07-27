Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

Bard of Blood season 2: Bard of Blood is an Indian action thriller web tv series, led by Ribhu Dasgupta and created by Red Chillies Entertainment. This show is based on the same name composed by Bilal Siddiqi’s 2015 book. It premiered on 27 September 2019 on Netflix, consisting of 7 episodes staged simultaneously.

Overall BoB is an entertaining, Emraan Hashmi’s noteworthy performance and the engaging storyline which keeps moving at a rapid pace is worthy enough to keep the audience engaged with the series. BOB is a story about a guy, Kabir, who is looking for closure to questions -he lost his love, his job, standing, his buddy, his figure.

There have not been any idea as the Bard of Blood finished, but there’s a significant possibility that the show will launch a new season. Here’s what we understand about it.

Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date

It hasn’t been renewed for another season. The possibility is that the series is likely to come back carrying the end. Even though there has not been any announcement regarding Netflix Bard, it’s expected that it will arrive in September 2021.

Bard of Blood Season 2 Cast: Can we expect to see some new faces?

The team about any new character has revealed nothing. Nearly all the celebrities from the previous season will reprise their roles- Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand/ Adonis. Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna, Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid, Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib, Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri, Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid, Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi, Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi, Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad, Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh, Abhishekh Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri, Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta, Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet, Shruti Marathe as Neeta, Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker, Nikita Sharma, Tanveer, and Harshvardhan Singh.

Bard of Blood Season 2: Expected Plot

The series’ narrative revolves around Kabir Anand, an ex-member of this RAW. Taking identity Kabir has been asked to leave as the surgery had gone dramatically south.

He is pulled back in the battle, with salvaging four Indian representatives that were on an operation to transmit info to their government, tasked. However, they get seized by the Taliban in Balochistan and are being held captive. And here begins his rescue mission.

The season is supposed to be getting into brand new territory. There are expectations regarding the story with Anand of the season most probably starting on a new performance and harmonizing his life as a professor.