Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

Bard Of Blood Season 2: Bard Of Blood is a spy thriller series based on a novel of the identical name by Bilal Siddiqi. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, this series takes on a trip from the RAW’s energy corridors into the ancestral terrain of Balochistan.

What is Bard of Blood Season 1 all about?

In Delhi, a dual agent murdered a boss, Lieutenant Sadiq Shaikh. His killer is a guy who is part of a plan and understands a great deal more.

Here in Mumbai, Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi), a literature professor receives a call from the PMO. He had been thrust back into the world that he is trying to overlook. Kabir was a representative who functioned beneath shaikh. However, he had been forced to leave RAW because of a disastrous assignment in Balochistan in 2006.

Kabir must reevaluate those memories to avenge his mentor. While racing against time to rescue his nation, he needed to face the worst and most deadly enemies — Mullah Omar and the ISI.

Kabir in a mission across the border are shipped and three other spies. They needed to rescue four spies who had been captured by Taliban leaders and bring them home. But by the end, they see that the mission is a far more massive conspiracy, which started to unfold.

Bard Of Blood Season 2: What happened in the end?

By the end, Kabir successfully implemented his mission of rescuing the spies. Along with that, he murdered Mullah Omar and subjected Tanveer Shehzad. In which it was a win-win for India, it seemed a patriotic and happy finish.

As Kabir received a telephone on the telephone, who’s dying of Tanveer Shehzad, the plot takes a sudden turn. The person claims to be Chettri. Today although he reveals to be the killer of Sadiq Shaikh, his life was in danger. Following his lead, Kabir reaches the location but found no one, but an old room where Colonel was plotting something.

Soon they discovered that Colonel was ignored from the Indian Army, which would be an easy target for the enemy. When they face him, he asserts he worked under the ISA but has no clue what is happening today. However, he gets shot by a sniper after all the revelations.

Kabir manages to catch the shot, who turns out to become Vikramjeet, his buddy. But Vikramjeet’s real identity was being identified by Kabir. So due to this, he makes sure to eliminate Kabir in the Intelligence Agency.