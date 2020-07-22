Home TV Series Netflix Bard of Blood Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You...
Bard of Blood Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Lately, Netflix was releasing a lot of content, keeping them optimistic in this emergency period, and targeting its customers that are Indian. And one such series that made its mark has been that the Bard of Blood, which is a spy thriller based on a Bilal Siddiqi-written publication of the same title.

The web series had made its way on Netflix on Sept 27, 2019, and majorly obtained a positive response to critics and the audience alike. Now the audience is waiting for season 2’s announcement.

Mayank Tewari composes bard of Blood directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and. The series is produced by beneath the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Season 1 had a sum of seven episodes.

Bard of Blood Season 2 Cast

Emraan Hashmi
Sobhita Dhulipala
Jaideep Ahlawat
Shishir Sharma
Vineet Kumar
Danish Husain
Bard of Blood Season 2 will have the roles being reprised from the various actors. The complete cast of season 2 is not yet been disclosed.

Bard of Blood Plot

Bard of Blood is the story revolving around an ex-member of the RAW, Kabir Anand (played by Emraan Hashmi). With individuality as Adonis, Kabir is pressed to leave the section due to an operation’s collapse. After teaching Shakespeare at school, Kabir is called in to rescue four Indian representatives held captive by the Taliban in Balochistan until they could convey essential data to the government.

Bard of Blood Season 2 Release date

Unfortunately, so far there’s not been any information about Netflix surpassing the Bard of Blood for another season. Though there has not been any statement, there’s a probability that the series will produce a comeback carrying the ending. And it is anticipated that the internet series might hit on the OTT platform sometime. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated with all the latest news about season 2 of Bard of Blood.

Rekha yadav

