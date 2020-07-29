Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Bard of Blood season 2 is an action, espionage, and thriller television web series that is Indian based on the book’s Bards of Blood’. The series is directed at Ribhu Dasgupta and written by Bilal Siddiqi and Mayank Tewari for Netflix. Red Chilli Entertainment outside produced the first season of Bards of Blood. IMDb was extraordinarily successful and rated the show 7/10.
The Release Date Bard of Blood season 2
The characters will return and reprising their roles in the upcoming season. There is not any information regarding the addition or deletion in the show. However, the characters are expected to be seen in season 2:
Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand Anand
Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh
Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna
Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid
Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib
Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid
Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi
Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad
Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh
Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri
Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri
Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi
Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta
Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet
Shruti Marathe as Neeta
Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker
Expected Plot of Bard of Blood season 2
The storyline is all about the ex-agent of RAW, Kabir who was teaching in a school and casually abandoned RAW but to get a rescue mission is known as back. Four Indian intelligence officers that are a part of the Indian intelligence wing (IIW) are being held captive by the Taliban in Baluchistan. The Indian government needs Kabir to conserve the officers until there’s a disclosure of any substantial info.
In the upcoming season, we could see progress. One thing is for season 2 will be done frightening although It’s still difficult to say what will happen next.
Trailers of Bard of Blood season 2
We could expect the preview a month ahead of the actual release of the series, although There’s no trailer till now.