Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

Bard Of Blood Season 2: Bard Of Blood is a spy thriller series based on a novel of the same title by Bilal Siddiqi. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, this seven-episode series takes to Balochistan’s terrain on a thrilling trip from the energy corridors of RAW.

What is Bard of Blood Season 1 all about?

In Delhi, an ex-RAW boss Lieutenant Sadiq Shaikh gets killed by a dual agent. His killer is a man who understands a lot more and is a part of a plan to make what may seem like The Third World War.

Here in Mumbai, Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi), who’s a literature professor receives a call from the PMO. He was thrust back into the world that he’s currently trying hard to forget. Kabir was a brilliant agent who functioned beneath shaikh. However, he was forced to leave RAW due to a catastrophic mission in Balochistan in 2006.

Kabir must reevaluate those memories to avenge his mentor. Additionally, while racing against time to rescue his nation, he needed to confront the worst and most deadly enemies — the ISI and Mullah Omar.

Kabir and three other spies are sent in an unsanctioned mission across the border. Bring them home and they had to rescue. However, by the end, they realize that the assignment is a far larger conspiracy, which was starting to unfold.

Bard Of Blood Season 2: What happened in the end?

By the end, Kabir implemented his mission of rescuing the spies. Together with that, he exposed Tanveer Shehzad and killed Mullah Omar. Where it was a win-win for India it appeared that a patriotic and happy finish.

However, the plot takes a sudden turn as a telephone was received by Kabir on Tanveer Shehzad’s telephone, who’s dead. The individual claims to be a former Indian Army officer, Chettri. He reveals to be the killer of Sadiq Shaikh but now his life was at risk. Following his lead, Kabir reaches the place but found an old rusty room where Colonel had been plotting something, although nobody.

Soon they found that Colonel was dismissed from the Indian Army, which would be an easy target for the enemy. When he is confronted by them, he asserts he had been working under the ISA, however, does not have any clue about what’s happening now. However, a sniper shot him after all the revelations.

Kabir manages to catch the shooter, who proves to be his buddy, Vikramjeet. However, Kabir was identifying the real identity of Vikramjeet. So because of this, he makes certain to eliminate Kabir.