Bard Of Blood Season 2- How Did The Previous Season End? Release Date,Cast,Plot And much More.

By- Vinay yadav
Bard Of Blood 2: Bard Of Blood Season is a spy thriller series. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta takes into Balochistan’s terrain on a trip in the energy corridors of RAW.

What is Bard of Blood Season 1 all about?

In Delhi, a boss Lieutenant Sadiq Shaikh gets murdered by a dual agent. His killer is a guy who is part of a strategy and understands a great deal more.

Here in Mumbai, Kabir Anand ( Emraan Hashmi ), a literature professor receives a call from the PMO. He had been thrust back in the world that he’s currently striving to overlook. Kabir was a representative who functioned beneath shaikh. He had been made to leave RAW due to a mission in Balochistan.

Kabir must reevaluate those memories to avenge his mentor. Additionally, while racing against time to rescue his nation, he needed to confront the worst and most deadly enemies — the ISI and Mullah Omar.

Kabir and three additional spies are shipped in a mission across the border. Bring them home, and they needed to rescue. However, they see that the assignment is a conspiracy, which started to unfold by the end.

Bard Of Blood Season 2: What happened in the end?

After all, Kabir implemented his mission of rescuing the spies. Together with that, he exposed Tanveer Shehzad and murdered Mullah Omar. At which it was a win-win for India, it appeared that a finish.

The plot takes a sudden turn as Kabir received a telephone on the telephone, who’s dying of Tanveer Shehzad. The individual claims to be a former Indian Army officer, Chettri. He shows to be Sadiq Shaikh’s killer, but today his life was at risk. Following his lead, on the place is reached by Kabir but found an old area, although no one.

They found that the Colonel was dismissed. When they confront him, he asserts he has been functioning under the ISA but does not know what is happening. However, a sniper shot him after the revelations.

Kabir manages to capture the shot, who turns out to become his buddy, Vikramjeet. However, Kabir was identifying the actual identity of Vikramjeet. He makes sure to eliminate Kabir.

