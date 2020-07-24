Home Entertainment Celebrities Bard Of Blood Season 2- How Did The Previous Season End?
Bard Of Blood Season 2- How Did The Previous Season End? [Ending Explained]

By- Rahul Kumar
Bard Of Blood is a spy thriller series According to a Publication of the Exact Same Title by Bilal Siddiqi.
Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta takes into Balochistan’s terrain on a trip in the energy corridors of RAW.

What’s Bard of Blood Season 1 about?

In Delhi, a dual agent murdered boss Lieutenant Sadiq Shaikh. His killer is a guy who is part of a strategy and understands a great deal more. Here in Mumbai, Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi), who’s a literature professor receives a call from the PMO. He had been thrust back in the world that he’s currently striving to overlook. Kabir was a representative who functioned beneath shaikh. He had been made to leave RAW due to a mission in Balochistan.

Kabir must reevaluate those memories to avenge his mentor. Additionally, while racing against time to rescue his nation, he needed to confront the worst and most deadly enemies — the ISI and Mullah Omar.

Kabir in a mission throughout the border is shipped and three additional spies. Bring them home and they needed to rescue. However, by the end, they see that the assignment is a conspiracy, which started to unfold.

Bard Of Blood Season 2: What happened in the end?

After all, Kabir implemented his mission of rescuing the spies. Together with that, he murdered Mullah Omar and subjected Tanveer Shehzad. At which it was a win-win for India it appeared that a finish.

The plot takes a sudden turn as Kabir received a telephone on the telephone, who’s dying of Tanveer Shehzad. The individual claims to be a former Indian Army officer, Chettri. He shows to be Sadiq Shaikh’s killer but today his life was at risk. Following his lead, on the place is reached by Kabir but found an old area, although nobody.

They found that the Colonel was dismissed. When he is confronted by them, he asserts he had been functioning under the ISA, however, does not have any clue about what is happening. However, a sniper shot him after the revelations.

Kabir manages to capture the shot, who turns out to become Vikramjeet, his buddy. However, Vikramjeet’s true identity has been identified with Kabir. He makes certain to eliminate Kabir.

Rahul Kumar

