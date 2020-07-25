Bard Of Blood Season 2- How Did The Previous Season End? [Ending Explained] See

Home Entertainment Celebrities Bard Of Blood Season 2- How Did The Previous Season End? ...
Entertainment

Bard Of Blood Season 2- How Did The Previous Season End? [Ending Explained]

By- Rahul Kumar
Bard Of Blood is a spy thriller series according to a publication of the identical title by Bilal Siddiqi. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta takes into Balochistan’s terrain on a trip in the energy corridors of RAW.

What’s Bard of Blood Season 1 about?

In Delhi, a boss Lieutenant Sadiq Shaikh gets murdered by a dual agent. His killer is a guy who understands a great deal more and is part of a strategy to make everything might seem like The Third World War. Here at Mumbai, Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi), who’s a literature professor receives a call from the PMO. He had been thrust back in the world that he’s currently striving to overlook. Kabir was a representative who functioned beneath shaikh. He had been made to leave RAW due to a mission in Balochistan.

Kabir must reevaluate those memories to avenge his mentor. Additionally, while racing against time to rescue his nation, he needed to confront the worst and most deadly enemies — the ISI and Mullah Omar.

Kabir and three additional spies are shipped in a mission across the border. Bring them home and they needed to rescue. However, by the end, they see that the assignment is a conspiracy, which started to unfold.

Bard Of Blood Season 2: What happened in the end?

After all, Kabir implemented his mission of rescuing the spies. Together with that, he exposed Tanveer Shehzad and murdered Mullah Omar. At which it was a win-win for India it appeared that a finish.

The plot takes a sudden turn as Kabir received a telephone on the telephone, who’s dying of Tanveer Shehzad. The individual claims to be a former Indian Army officer, Chettri. He shows to be Sadiq Shaikh’s killer but today his life was at risk. Following his lead, on the place is reached by Kabir but found an old area, although no one.

They found that the Colonel was dismissed. When he is confronted by them, he asserts he was operating under the ISA, however, does not have any clue on what is happening. However, a sniper shot him after the revelations.

Kabir manages to capture the shot, who turns out to become his buddy, Vikramjeet. However, Kabir was identifying the actual identity of Vikramjeet. He makes certain to eliminate Kabir.

Rahul Kumar

