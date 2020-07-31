Bard Of Blood: Details About The Cast, Plot, And Release Date!!!

- Advertisement -

Bard of Blood is an Indian spy thriller television series. The series was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and is based on the novel of the same name.

Bard of Blood released with great expectations and it was worth the wait.

Bard of Blood Season 2 Cast:

Bard of Blood: Season 1 had a very good cast. The cast from the first season of Bard of Blood: Season 1 may reprise their roles in the second season too. The cast of Bard of Blood: Season 2 may include Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kirti Kulhari, and many others. Sohum Shah will also be returning for the second season as his

Bard of Blood Season 2 Plot:

There are no updates related to the plot of Bard of Blood Season 2. However, we know that it will be continuing from where it was left off in Season 1. Season 1 had one of the most unexpected endings. When everyone thought that the mission was successful and Bard of Blood Season 1 would have a happy ending, the series revealed that there are much bigger problems to come. Kabir Anand’s friend Vikramjeet was shown sacrificing himself for Kabir Anand in episode 4. So, everyone thought Vikramjeet is dead. But, in the last episode, Kabir chases a guy who later turns out to be Vikramjeet and that is where the first season ends!

So, Bard of Blood Season 2 will be much bigger than the first seasons and many things will be revealed.

Bard of Blood Season 2 Release Date:

Bard of Blood ended at a cliffhanger with many questions left unanswered. So, the second season of Bard of Blood will be made. But, it is almost a year since Bard of Blood released and fans have not yet received any updates related to the second season. We still do not when the second season for Bard of Blood will be announced. Because of this, there is no release date for Bard of Blood: Season 2.

Bard of Blood Season 1 took almost a year to release since its announcement. So, considering that and the current situation, we can expect Bard of Blood: Season 2 to release somewhere in 2022.