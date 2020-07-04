Home TV Series "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7: Recent updates on its release date, cast,...
TV Series

“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7: Recent updates on its release date, cast, format and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
Viewers are eagerly waiting for the seventh season of ABC’s television series, “Bachelor in Paradise“.

This series is a sequel of ABC’s other reality shows, “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”.

This show debuted on ABC on August 4, 2014. In 6 years, this show has released six seasons. It has created a huge fan base all over the world. In this show, the contestants are taken to an isolated paradise in Mexico, and from there, the show commences.

Let’s take a step ahead and check out the details of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7.

Release date of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7

On August 5, 2019, the show “Bachelor in Paradise” was renewed for the seventh season. Sadly, the makers have not yet announced the exact date of the premiere of the seventh season. Due to the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, several guidelines and restrictions have been issued, and this has made it very difficult for the show this year. It is very likely that the show is not going to arrive before the mid of 2021.

Format of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7

The seventh season of “Bachelor in Paradise” is expected to follow the same format as that of previous seasons.

The show begins with the contestants traveling to a secluded paradise. There, various fun tasks are conducted. The elimination of contestants takes place by a procedure called “rose ceremony”. This ceremony is nothing but a game of choice. This show continues for seven weeks, with some contestants eliminating from the show and new contestants replacing them.

The cast of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7

In season 7, it is expected that Chris Harrison will reprise his role of host and will be representing the show. Though, no official information has been given regarding the cast of “Bachelor in Paradise” season 7.

However, expected contestants include the ex-contestants of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”. They are Demi Burnett, Dylan Barbour, Hannah Godris, Katie Morton, Chris Bukowski, Alayah.

Stay with us for more updates.

