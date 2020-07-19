“bachelor In Paradise” Season 7: Recent Updates On Its Release Date, Cast, Format And Everything Else You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

ABC’s popular television series, “Bachelor in Paradise,” is quite popular among the youth and has undoubtedly a huge fan base all over the world.

This series can be considered as a spin-off of the ABC’s another reality shows namely, “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” as it mainly features the ex-contestants of these shows. This show originally premiered on ABC on August 4, 2014. Since then, it has released six seasons and has impressed millions of viewers.

“Bachelor in Paradise” is a kind of competition series where all the contestants are provided with a chance to travel to a romantic and secluded location in Mexico and from there the journey of the show begins.

It has been almost a year since the release of the sixth season and viewers are waiting for the arrival of the seventh season. So, let us check when the seventh season will arrive amidst this coronavirus pandemic.

Release date of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7

The sixth season of this popular show had thirteen episodes, which aired from August 5, 2019, to September 17, 2019, on ABC. The makers renewed the series for the seventh season just hours before the debut of the sixth season.

However, the makers have not yet announced the exact date of release of season 7. It seems that it is not going to arrive before the mid of 2021 as to control the pandemic, several restrictions have been put on travelling and social distancing is also needed to be followed. Following these measures, it is quite challenging to begin filming, and other production works.

The expected format of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7

The size of the seventh season is expected to be similar to that of previous seasons.

All the seasons of the show follow a basic format. It begins with contestants travelling to a remote destination in Mexico, where they perform various exciting and fun tasks. Contestants get eliminated through a ceremony known as “rose ceremony”, which is nothing but a game of choice.

The season continues for seven weeks with new contestants replacing those who get eliminated.

The cast of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7

Though the entire cast has not been officially disclosed, it seems that ex-contestants of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” such as Demi Burnett, Dylan Barbour, Hannah Godric, Katie Morton, Chris Bukowski and many others will be the participants of season 7.

Of course! Chris Harrison is expected to reprise his role as the host of the show.

Stay with us for more updates.