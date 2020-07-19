- Advertisement -

Avengers: Endgame is your finest Marvel movie to date.

but its success is directly linked to the manner Marvel built its MCU, weaving a complex story with the help of 21 films which were launch within a decade.

The directors of Endgame know what storyline can make a much bigger movie than Endgame.

and it’s the story that is already rumour to be in the works to the MCU.

There’s no wonder that Avengers: Endgame is your very best film Marvel made so far.

The MCU title shattered numerous records at the box office, making nearly $3 billion from ticket sales alone.

However, Endgame would not have been possible without the 21 films that preceded it.

that helped Marvel put in place the several pieces of the mystery that created Endgame a must-watch movie.

It’s not merely the superheroes and villains that the audience must match over a decade, but also the story that Marvel weaved over time.

Avengers: Endgame is your finest Marvel movie to date

interconnecting all those seemingly separate stories. That is the reason why we can not anticipate an Endgame-like anytime soon.

Marvel has to reconstruct its universe now that it has retired three fan-favourite superheroes.

and make another significant storyline to substitute the Infinity Saga that concluded with Far From Home this past year.

MCU Phase 4 does not even have an Avengers 5 sequel in it since Marvel will introduce new heroes and large villains in this phase.

in addition to the building blocks to the next huge story. The Russo brothers could possibly be carried out with the MCU for now.

Still, they know exactly what type of storyline would turn a upcoming Avengers instalment into a much more significant victory than Endgame.

Talking to BroBibgle, Joe and Anthony Russo explained, yet again.

the Avengers story that could bring them back to the MCU would have to be Secret Wars.

\That’s hardly surprising since many expect Marvel to bring Secret Wars into the MCU following the Infinity Saga.

Iron Man in addition to other Marvel characters

Secret Wars may give Marvel the perfect opportunity to bring back Iron Man in addition to other Marvel characters.

that retired or expired without actually reviving anybody or without destroying Endgame.

We’ve already explained how Marvel has already educated us to accept variations of those heroes that aren’t exactly the characters we grew to love.

The new Loki and Gamora are perfect examples of that.

The originals expired in Infinity War, and today we are getting to explore unique versions of both of these key players.

Getting back into the Russos, it is not the first time that the Russos said the Secret Wars narrative arc are the sort of Marvel experience that would bring them back to the MCU. They further clarify what makes the narrative so attractive.

“You know, I read that when I was 10 or 11, and it had been the scale of becoming all of the heroes together,” Joe Russo said.

“It was among the first significant novels to do that — which was event-storytelling to me at its best.

And what happens when you place all those personalities together.

relationships between heroes and villains

I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. [Anthony] and I like complex relationships between heroes and villains.

we like villains who think they’re heroes in their own tales, so it is all built into this thought of Secret Wars.

To execute something on the scale of the Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale.”

“It could be the biggest movie you can imagine.

so that is what excites us about the story — the dream of it is even larger than the ambition of this Infinity Saga,” Anthony Russo added.

Nor is it confirmed that the Russos would be hired to make the approaching Endgame-enjoy picture several years from now.

But when the MCU gets underway, when the Fantastic Four and X-Men come from hiding.

after we get to observe that the Avengers 5 soft reboot of the franchise.

once we get to meet the new villainswe might understand where this is going.