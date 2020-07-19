- Advertisement -

Avengers: Endgame is the most exceptional Marvel movie thus far, but its achievement is directly related to the manner Marvel built its MCU, weaving an intricate narrative with the help of 21 films which were launched over a decade.

It’ll take years for Marvel to replicate the achievement of Endgame, and aspire to outdo it with a much larger Avengers sequel.

The directors of Endgame know what storyline could make an even bigger picture than Endgame, and it is the story that is already rumoured to be in the works for the MCU.

There’s no question that Avengers: Endgame is the very best film Marvel made so far. Numerous records shattered, earning nearly $3 billion from ticket sales. But Endgame would not have been possible without the 21 movies that preceded it, which aided Marvel set in place the various pieces of this mystery which made Endgame a must-watch film. It’s not the superheroes and villains that the audience got to match over a decade, but also the narrative that Marvel weaved over time, interconnecting those seemingly separate stories.

That's why we can't expect an Endgame-like anytime soon. Marvel must rebuild its universe now that it's retired three fan-favourite superheroes and create another major storyline to replace the Infinity Saga that concluded with Far From Home last year. MCU Phase 4 does not have an Avengers 5 sequel in it because Marvel will present new heroes and big villains in this stage, as well as the building blocks to the next huge story. The Russo brothers could be done with the MCU for now. Still, they understand just what kind of storyline would turn an upcoming Avengers setup into an even more significant achievement than Endgame.

Speaking to BroBibgle, Joe and Anthony Russo clarified, yet again, the Avengers story that could bring them back into the MCU would need to become Secret Wars. That's hardly surprising since many expect Marvel to deliver Secret Wars to the MCU after the Infinity Saga. Secret Wars will give Marvel the perfect opportunity to bring back Iron Man as well as other Marvel characters that died or retired without really reviving anybody or without destroying Endgame. We've already explained how Marvel has already conditioned us to take versions of those heroes that aren't precisely the characters we grew to adore. Gamora and the new Loki are perfect examples of that. The originals died in Infinity War, and now we're getting to research various versions of these two key players.

Getting back into the Russos, it is not the first time the Russos said the Secret Wars story arc would be the sort of Marvel experience that could bring them back to the MCU. They clarify what makes the narrative so appealing.

"You know, I read that if I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of becoming each one the heroes collectively," Joe Russo said. "It was among the first big novels to do that — which was event-storytelling to me personally at its best. And what happens if you put all of those characters together. I like the idea of villains needing to group up with heroes. [Anthony] and I enjoy complex relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who think they are heroes in their stories, so it is all built into this notion of Secret Wars. To do something about the scale of the Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which can be larger in scale."

“It could be the largest movie you could imagine, so that’s what excites us about the story — the ambition of it’s even bigger than the dream of the Infinity Saga,” Anthony Russo added.

That is not a confirmation that Secret Wars is going to be another MCU story. Nor is it confirmed that the Russos would be hired to make the upcoming Endgame-like movie several years from today. But when the MCU gets underway, when the magnificent Four and X-Men come out of hiding, after we get to observe that the Avengers 5 soft reboot of the franchise, once we make to meet the new villains, we might understand where this is going.