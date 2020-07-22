Avatar: The Last Airbender Coming to Netflix in August

- Advertisement -

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the biggest shows on Netflix this year, and in August, its sequel series, The Legend of Korra, is coming to the streaming service.

The Legend of Korra debuted in 2012, ran for 52 episodes, and won a bunch of awards.

Netflix is currently developing a live-action Avatar series based on the original cartoon.

Every once in a while, a show gets added to Netflix that just explodes in popularity. Similar to the way The Office or Friends have in the past. It happened again this May when all 61 episodes of the Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender dropped on the service all at once. And countless kids and adults alike rediscovered the show or found it for the first time and realized. That a cartoon from 2005 has a more compelling, engaging, and emotional story than almost anything on TV today. It’s a really special show, and you should watch it if you haven’t.

In fact, Avatar stayed on Netflix’s relatively new Top 10 list for 61 consecutive days. According to Forbes, which is the longest that any show has been on that list. With that in mind. Many Netflix subscribers will be excited to learn that the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, will join Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix in August.

The Legend of Korra ran for four seasons and 52 episodes. And although it doesn’t have quite the same cult following as the original. It is just as critically acclaimed as its predecessor. If you want to dive even deeper into this world. And see where it stands decades after Aang’s legendary journey, Korra is a must-watch.

Once you’ve finished the entire franchise, don’t fret — it’s not over yet. Netflix revealed in 2018 that it was developing a live-action remake of the Avatar series. And that original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino will helm it. So it’s unlikely to be as bad as M. Night Shyamalan’s absolute disaster of a movie.