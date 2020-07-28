- Advertisement -

‘Avatar’ sequel show’The Legend of Korra’ coming to Netflix in August

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the greatest shows on Netflix this year, also in August, its sequel series, The Legend of Korra, is coming into the streaming services.

The Legend of Korra surfaced in 2012, ran for 52 episodes, and won a bunch of awards.

Netflix is currently creating a live-action Avatar series based on the original cartoon.

Every once in awhile, a series becomes added to Netflix that just explodes in popularity, like the way The Office or Friends have in the past. It happened again this May when most of 61 episodes of the Nickelodeon series Avatar:

The Last Airbender fell on the service all at once, and countless kids and grownups alike rediscovered the show found it for the first time and realized that a cartoon from 2005 includes a more persuasive, engaging, and psychological story than almost anything on TV now.

It is an outstanding display, and you need to watch it for those who have not. Taking place 70 years after the events of”Avatar:

The Last Airbender,” this story follows the adventures of the Avatar following Aang — a fiery, rebellious, and daring teenaged girl from the Southern Water Tribe named Korra. With three of the four components under her belt (Earth, Water, and Fire)

Korra seeks to master the final part, Air. Her quest leads her to the epicenter of the modern”Avatar” planet, Republic City — a metropolis that’s fueled by steampunk technology.