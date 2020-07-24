‘Avatar’ Sequel Show “The Legend Of Korra” Coming In August

- Advertisement -

Every once in a while, a series becomes inserted to Netflix that explodes in popularity, similar to the manner The Office or Friends have previously. It occurred again this May when all 61 episodes of the Nickelodeon show Avatar: The Last Airbender fell on the ceremony all at one time, and countless kids and grownups alike rediscovered the show or found it for the very first time and realized a cartoon in 2005 has a more persuasive, engaging, and psychological story than anything on TV now. It’s a unique series if you have not, and you should watch it.

Avatar remained on Netflix: Avatar remained on Netflix’s comparatively new Top 10 list for 61 consecutive days, based on Forbes, that is the longest that any show has been on this list. Bearing that in mind, many Netflix readers will be eager to find out that the sequel show, The Legend of Korra, will join Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix in August.

The Legend of Korra: The Legend of Korra conducted for four seasons as well as 52 episodes, and though it doesn’t have quite the same cult following since the first, it is equally as critically acclaimed as its predecessor. If you would like to dive deeper into the particular world and see where it stands decades following Aang’s epic travel, Korra is a must-watch.

When you’ve finished the whole franchise, don’t fret — it’s not finished yet. Netflix disclosed in 2018 it had been creating a live-action remake of the Avatar collection, which original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino will helm it. Therefore it’s not likely to be.