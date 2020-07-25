‘Avatar’ sequel series ‘The Legend of Korra’ coming to Netflix in August

- Advertisement -

Avatar: The Legend of Korra is coming to the streaming service in August.

Every once in a while, a show gets added to Netflix that just explodes in popularity, similar to the way The Office or Friends have in the past.

It happened again, when in this May 61 episodes of the Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender dropped on the service all at once.

Countless kids and adults alike realized that a cartoon from 2005 has a more compelling, engaging, and emotional story than almost anything on TV today.

It’s a really special show, and you should watch it if you have not.

In fact, Avatar stayed on Netflix’s on Top 10 list for 61 consecutive days, which is the longest that any show has been on that list.

Many Netflix subscribers will be excited to learn that the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, will join Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix in August.

The Legend of Korra ran for 4 seasons and 52 episodes.

If you want to dive even deeper into this world then Korra is a must-watch.