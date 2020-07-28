Avatar 2 Rescheduled To An August 21 Release.

- Advertisement -

Hollywood movies are becoming postponed towards the pandemic that is a coronavirus. Disney announced on July 23 that Mulan starring Yifei Liu was postponed indefinitely. The movie was previously scheduled for March release. In the pandemic’s wake, it was later rescheduled to an August 21 release.

Mulan follows the story of Hua Mulan. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve from the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of a warrior, then steps in to take the place of her father. She is tested every step along the way and must harness her inner strength, masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, and embracing her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into a respected warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Star Wars sequels also have been postponed. The movies will start releasing in theaters from December 2023. Disney has also postponed Avatar 2 and will now launch in December 2022. The films in the franchise have been pushed back by a year, December 2023 and December 2024.

Paramount Pictures postponed Tom Cruise’s highly awaited Best Gun: Maverick: It will release on July 2, 2021, instead of December 23, 2020.