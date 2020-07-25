Avatar 2: James Cameron Once Hoped To Have Avatar 2 Playing In Theaters By 2014,

- Advertisement -

The sequel has since found its release delayed a couple of times, although James Cameron hoped to have Avatar 2 playing in theatres by 2014.

James Cameron once hoped to have Avatar two playing in theaters from 2014, but the sequel has seen its launch date delayed a half-dozen times. There aren’t many directors who like to push the boundaries of moviemaking. The filmmaker fine-tuning the resources he wants to bring his dreams to life, which explains why he directed eight non-documentary features within the span of a career and has regularly spent years doing research. Obviously, when you’re the manager of box office-breaking strikes like Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Titanic, and Avatar, people come to expect big things from you.

Hoping to deliver on those expectations, Cameron has spent the past ten years working on what started out as a pair of sequels to his record-setting 2009 sci-fi tentpole Avatar. However, he has since expanded to some four-part followup. In doing so, the release dates for Avatar two during 5 have changed a lot of occasions, both before and after Cameron finally started principal photography in September 2017. Most recently, back in June, the films resumed shooting their collections in New Zealand after being placed on hold for a few months (along with each other in-progress film and TV production) following the worldwide COVID-19 lockdowns in March.

While announcing their new film slate for 2020 and 2021 this week (in direct reaction to the continuing pandemic), Disney then verified it would be postponing Avatar two and its sequels once again, marking the sixth time that’s happened. Following is a breakdown of every delay up to now, going back to when Cameron had his attention on becoming Avatar 2 into theaters as early as 2014.

Avatar 2 Is Delayed To 2016

In October 2010 (some ten months after the initial Avatar started in theatres ), Cameron declared his aim to direct Avatar 2 and 3 back to back in late 2011, with the goal of getting them prepared to start in theatres December 2014 and December 2015. Over the year that followed, Cameron immersed himself in composing the films and performing extensive research so as to help him design Pandora’s aquatic ecosystems and seas (that will figure prominently into Avatar two ). However, by the time 2012 gathered around, production on Avatar two had yet to begin, and Cameron was talking about the notion of producing three sequels simultaneously instead. Sure enough, Avatar 4 was formally announced in 2013, and Avatar two was postponed to December 2016 (together with the plan being to release Avatar 4 and 3 in December 2017 and December 2018).

Avatar 2 Is Delayed To 2017

2 years after, in 2015, Avatar two was once again pushed back, this time into December 2017 (with its sequels being likewise delayed annually ). Cameron credited this to the challenging process of creating a three-movie arc at the time, saying, “There is a layer of sophistication in getting the story to work as a saga across three movies that you don’t get when you’re creating a stand-alone film.” Consequently, the start of production was subsequently rescheduled for Spring 2016.

Avatar 2 Is Delayed To 2018

Talking at CinemaCon 2016, which happened around precisely the same time Avatar 2 had been expected to start shooting, Cameron disclosed he was currently working on no less than four Avatar sequels, teasing “The environments, new cultures – whatever is required to bring it into life. From what I see of the art on the wall, pure creativity is merely past the first movie.” Due to this, he maintained Avatar 2 would have to be postponed yet again and again hit theaters in late December 2018, with the remaining sequels being spaced out for release from December 2020, December 2022, and December 2023.

Avatar 2 Is Delayed To 2020

Near the beginning of 2017, Cameron told The Star Avatar 2 wouldn’t be able to create its 2018 release date, explaining, “What people have to understand is this really is a cadence of releases. So we’re not creating Avatar 2. We’re making Avatar 3, 2, 4 and 5” A couple of months afterward, in April 2017, Fox announced new – and, for the time period, specific – launch dates for all four Avatar sequels, placing Avatar two to premiere on December 18, 2020, followed by Avatar 3 on December 17, 2021, Avatar 4 on December 20, 2024, and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2025.

Avatar 2 Is Delayed To 2021

Two months later Disney finalized its purchase of Fox’s film and TV assets in March 2019; the studio declared its strategy to a choice between releasing an Avatar sequel and a brand new Star Wars movie annually every December, in order to ensure the two sci-fi juggernauts wouldn’t damage another at the box office. As a result of this, Avatar two was shifted back another year to December 17, 2021, with Avatar 3 to follow in December 2023, Avatar 4 on December 2025, and Avatar 5 in December 2027.

Avatar 2 Is Delayed To 2022

Despite Cameron’s assurance in his team’s ability to strike a December 2021 deadline for Avatar two (even after the block in live-action production from the spring), the ongoing pandemic has compelled the House of Moue to overhaul its launch slate for the following two years – something that’s had a domino effect on Avatar two, which has been rescheduled to achieve theaters on December 16, 2022. In keeping with Disney’s strategies to alternate yearly between Star Wars movies and the Avatar sequels from there, Avatar 3 will then arrive on December 20, 2024, followed closely by Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and finally Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.