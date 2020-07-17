- Advertisement -

James Cameron is taking audiences underwater in Avatar 2 and is using new motion-capture technologies to bring the oceans of Pandora to life. There are things Cameron seems to love more than functioning in the water and pushing the envelope when it comes to filmmaking technology. Lucky for him, his Avatar sequels will allow him to combine those passions in an effort to match or maybe even exceed his accomplishments (both technical and also, ideally ( storytelling) on his first 2009 sci-fi mega-blockbuster.

Part of this reason Avatar 2 is taking so long to create is since Cameron kept expanding his aims. He initially intended to make back-to-back sequels from the early 2010s but is now in the midst of crafting a whopping four Avatar follow-ups at once. The other major hurdle has been getting the motion-capture technician to where he needs it to be for his or her purposes. Because he’s such a stickler when it comes to portraying the sea realistically in his films (as evidenced by his work on The Abyss and Titanic), Cameron isn’t pretending to film underwater how James Wan failed on Aquaman a few years ago – he is doing it for real on Avatar 2.

Story details for Avatar two are currently under lock and key, but Cameron has verified a fantastic chunk of the film will happen in the thickness of Pandora’s oceans. It is the exact same reason why the majority of set photographs released online so far have featured the sequel’s cast (including, Cartoon celebrities Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, together with franchise newcomers like Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis) decked out from mo-cap equipment and functioning in water tanks on the film’s New Zealand studio lot.

Those same photographs have provided some insight into Cameron’s underwater mo-cap tech works. To prevent the studio lights from messing with Avatar 2’s underwater strings during filming, the surface of the water tanks are coated in floating balls (such as those pictured above). The actors’ actual mo-cap suits are different from those they come complete with cameras attached to their heads to capture mannerisms and their reactions and would wear under regular circumstances either. At the same time, one of those sets of photographs reveals actor Britain Dalton (who is confirmed to be playing a part of the Na’ vi) shooting an underwater spectacle while riding a motorized car. Both he and the vehicle have a yellow-and-black lining on these, with the implication being this could be how Avatar 2 will create the Na’vi actors seem to move very fast and quickly underwater (such as the Atlanteans and other undersea beings do in Aquaman).

By his own admittance, Cameron had a hard time of suspending fact whilst watching Aquaman because he knows all too well how bodies really look when they move submerged, saying in an interview the film took (for him) “this kind of total dreamlike disconnection from any sense of reality or physics. People just zoom underwater, because they propel themselves mentally, I figure. I don’t know.” Obviously, a fantasy-adventure like Aquaman isn’t exactly concerned about realism and, for anyone who isn’t overly knowledgable about the ocean, the film is really stylish-looking. The same, it is going to be intriguing to see whether Avatar 2’s version of the sea is all the more convincing and immersive thanks to its tech Cameron’s employing.