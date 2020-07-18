Avatar 2: Fan Trailer Brings Us Back To Pandora And Is Finally Set To Become A Reality

- Advertisement -

After a decade of deafening indifference out of audiences, James Cameron’s promised Avatar two is eventually set to become a reality. It is going to be some time before we see it as it’s not due for release until late next year, but to whet your appetite, here’s a fan trailer postulating on the tone of this return to Pandora.

Unlike most similar creations that are cut together from various sources, the distinctive visual style of Avatar largely prevents such re-appropriation, even though a prominent voiceover out of Star Trek Into Darkness, a language from Benedict Cumberbatch’s antagonist Khan Noonien Singh, is suggested to be coming from a protagonist whose face is unseen. Furthermore, some brief flashes are taken out of the film along with the space-set Gravity and Valerian along with the City of a Thousand Planets, as well as the effects-heavy Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The notion of a classic enemy arriving will be in keeping with the little we currently know about Avatar 2, as it’s been said that Stephen Lang’s violently militaristic Colonel Quaritch will appear as the primary antagonist. It has not been disclosed how he’ll return, as being killed in the first picture’s climax would typically render this type of prospect hard, although the handwaving of an innovative sci-fi tech will doubtless account for his resurrection, maybe into a mechanical or electronic variety.

Despite few people actually clamoring for a movie, not mind four followup films slated for biennial release over the next seven decades, Avatar two will doubtless make an impression upon its debut, if for nothing else than the advancement in CGI which makes it even more of a visual spectacle than its predecessor. How long the said effect will last is another thing, and until then, we have to rely on to remind us of what we have in store.