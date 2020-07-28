- Advertisement -

August’s new 4th-generation August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is currently the best-selling brand new lock on Amazon’s site, and it’s a superb time for you to learn why.

On top of the typical features you would expect from some other smart lock, this latest August model also adds some unique performance and compatibility together with three top voice Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Siri..

First and foremost, August smart locks are wonderfully simple to install.

The outer part of your deadbolt with all the vital remains in place, and just the inner part of your lock gets swapped out

are the bullet points that August provided on its Amazon product page:

A key that works everywhere. Lock the front door. And unlock it. From anywhere.

Connected straight out of the box. or people you expect instantly, all from your August program.