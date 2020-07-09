- Advertisement -

It’s partly the nature of the business. attracting crowds of people together to eat a meal and to sit for an extended period.

However, we are likely to see this trend continue.

especially with the US placing a one-day record for the many coronavirus cases in one day this week.

The CEO of Olive Garden’s parent firm said this week .

so far, consumers are not staying away from the chain’s dining rooms even as coronavirus cases are spiking again across the US.

We’ve seen no change in our industry trends.

attracting crowds of people together to eat a meal

and at the states that are starting to spike clearly,.

we are concerned, we are focused on it.

” Darden Restaurants CEO Gene Lee told analysts Thursday about the organization’s latest quarterly earnings telephone .

No change at a company that large is built around plenty of people sitting down together for a protracted period to eat (and speak loudly, cough, and also do all kinds of different things that spread germs).

And those people are still packing restaurants, however the rise of coronavirus cases becoming so bad that at least three countries may have to return to lockdowns of some type.

If you have a look across the nation, though, lots of restaurants are having to shut their dining rooms again because of spikes in area cases that are often affecting their employees.

In vegas, employees at several restaurants also have contracted COVID-19.

which has demanded the companies to close their doors while they sanitize and examine employees.

In Houston, Texas (one of a few states where cases have been climbing at a terrifying speed ).

maintain our employees secure

the restaurant Prego is re-closing for in-person dining and going back to a to-go model.

“I just felt like the ideal thing to do to maintain our employees secure.

and neighborhood safe was supposed to return to a model where interaction between staff and guests was impactful,” managing partner David Cook advised a local news outlet.

Regrettably, we’re likely to see this last.

Concerning the latest coronavirus picture in america,.

Wednesday of this week place a listing for the greatest single day of fresh coronavirus cases, according to NBC News.

The latest figures from Johns Hopkins University reveal a bit more than 2.4 million coronavirus infections have been reported in the US thus far.

and there were almost 123,000 deaths that were reported.