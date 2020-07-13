Attack On Titan Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Attack of Titans is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It is set in a dream world where humanity lives within territories surrounded by three enormous walls that protect them from colossal man-eating humanoids known as titans. The manga has been adapted into an anime show tv made by humor studios and MAPPA.

Release Date

By the official information up to now, it is confirmed that the fourth season is going to be published in 2020 itself. The lovers are in awe and are eagerly anticipating the next season to get there whenever possible. Fortunately for the fans, the last season is on its way and is the place for published by 20 October 2020. A piece of for the amine buff out there. This is only one of the greatest news in 2020. The last season will mind-blowing and badass.

Cast

The principal characters of the show are going to be the same. New characters can be introduced in the collection.

Some of the characters names are given as follows:

Eren Yeager voiced by Yuki Kaji (Japanese) and Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Mikasa Ackerman voiced by Yui Ishikawa (Japanese) and Trina Nishimura (English)

Armin Arlet voiced by Marina Inoue (Japanese) and Josh Grelle (English)

Levi voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya (Japanese) and Matthew Mercer (English)

Historia voiced by Shiori Mikami (Japanese) and Bryn April (English)

Plot

Attack on titans season 3 has been full of game-changing moments. It included a lot of action from living battles with titans to human battles with Eren’ discovering amazing facts about his dad’s history of betrayal .season 3 also had some sweet moments as well in the ending as the gang discovers the ocean for the very first time that eventually melts all our hearts. The last season that is about to come will open the little corner of the world we’ve seen up to now. As the period three end itself gives a hint of calm ahead of the Strom. Probably we are also likely to see some new characters.

Trailer

The trailer has formally been published by the production house, and it has given a lot of hints concerning the narrative of this fourth year.