Attack On Titan Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
Attack on Titans considered one of the best anime ever made! The anime has a massive fan base and immense popularity. The show about saving the Earth from grave danger may have an older theme but, sure it’ll more interesting to see.

This thriller activity series’ following season will follow the plot in area 91 of this manga. However, it’s seemingly a series to not be destroyed by enthusiasts. So based upon season 3, what would the next season be. Next season concentrates on what happened to his team and Eren and likely continues the story in the previous season.

The anime has three seasons and set to release its final season. Let’s move on to details of the Last season Strike Titan.

Release date

The first period the anime premiere in 2013, the further seasons in 2017, and the prior season in 2019.

Although, the launch date to the Attack on Titans’ fourth season not yet declared. Moreover, we should keep in mind the ongoing pandemic.

We can expect the fourth season at the end of 2020 or later.

Also, the forthcoming fourth-year said to function as long-running series.

Cast

The anime’s voice-over actors comprise,

Maria Inoue as Armin Arlet

Yuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger

Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackermann

Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi.

Plot

The narrative revolves around the life of Eren whose mom killed and also the hometown destroyed. Eren vows to cleanse the Earth of giant creatures named Titans who brought the Earth to the verge of end.

Titans are dumb creatures, who eat people. They do not have reproductive organs.

Except for Nine Titans who gained the human-level intellect as they trained with a human.

The Nine Titans are

The Founding Titan

The Attack Titan

The Colossus Titan

The Female Titan

The Armoured Titan

The Beast Titan

The Jaw Titan

The Cart Titan

The War Hammer Titan.

Trailer

The trailer for the upcoming season already available on Youtube. Manga readers of the show complaining the trailer gave a lot of spoilers.

But there are no spoilers for the anime audiences. The trailer layout looks pretty great.

