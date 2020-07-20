Home TV Series Netflix Attack On Titan Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
Attack On Titan Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
Attack on Titans has been considered one of the best anime ever produced. The series has a mass fan base and tremendous popularity. This series about saving the Earth from grave risk may have an old theme but is certainly interesting to watch.

The series already has three seasons and is set to release its final year. Here’s all you want to know about the season finale of Attack On Titan.

Release Date

The first season premiered back in 2013, the following season in 2017, and the third in 2019.

The fourth-year is said to be the season finale of the long-running series.

Although there’s been no official statement made, keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we could anticipate the fourth year to come out by winters of 2020 or perhaps afterward.

Cast

The series’s voice-over actors include the likes of

•Maria Inoue as Armin Arlert

•Yûki Kaji as Eren Jaeger

•Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackermann

•Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi

And others

Plot

The show revolves around the life span of Eren Jaeger, whose mom is murdered and the hometown is ruined.

He attempts to cleanse the Earth of giant creatures called Titans who have brought the Earth to the brink of end.

Titans are mindless creatures, who eat people. They don’t have reproductive organs and they mate. They are enlarged humanoids, and there the only purpose in life is to devour people.

Except for Nine Titans who’ve gained human-level intellect as they were trained with a human.

The nine titans are as follows.

The Founding Titan
The Attack Titan
The Colossus Titan
The Female Titan
The Armoured Titan
The Beast Titan
The Jaw Titan
The Cart Titan
The War Hammer Titan

The ninth titan is currently the war hammer titan, however, it is yet to be revealed the title of this ninth titan. Those who’ve read the Manga knows very well the Ninth Titan will turn out to be(Spoiler) WILLY TYBUR.

Trailer

The trailer for its fourth season is already available on Youtube. Manga reader of the series has been complaining that the trailer has contributed too many spoilers. But there were not any spoilers for the anime watchers. The trailer design looks intriguing, and the narrative ahead would be interesting to watch.

