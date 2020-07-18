Home TV Series Attack on Titan Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here...
Attack on Titan Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Are you an anime fan? Japanese anime show consistently set a benchmark from the anime market. They have enormous teen fanbase from all over the world. This Japanese manga series is illustrated and written by Hajime Isayama. The story mainly concentrates on society within four partitions. And the people living there are afraid of the man-eating humanoid robots named “Titans.” Eventually, one day a young girl asks the”Devil of Earth” for special abilities and signs a contract. She is awarded the authorities and passes her titan forces, which get divided into nine forms. We all are waiting for the launch of this season. Keep on reading to know more about the Eldian Kings!

When Season 4 Of Attack On Titan Will Release?

With the release of the previous episode of Season 3, the founders had officially declared that Attack On Titan would be revived for Season 4. It was also reported that Season 4 could come out in the autumn of 2020, but now it would appear that the release could get postponed. Previously too, new seasons of Attack were released. It’s anticipated that Season 4 would launch earlier in 2021.

“Attack on Titan Season 4”: Cast

  • Eren Jaeger which was voiced by Yuki Kaji in the original
  • Bryce Papenbrook voiced for Eren Jaeger in the English-language version
  • Misaka Ackermann
  • Armin Arlert Marina
Characters are anticipated to steal our hearts. However, we can see a few recurring characters from the previous seasons. Nevertheless, we do not have any confirmation regarding the season.

“Attack on Titan Season 4”: Storyline

As far as we know, the story revolves around “Eren” who resides with Ackerman and his friend Armin. They all live in a city called Shiganshina, near Wall Maria. Afterward, the Wall Rose is breached by the Titans, and Eren loses his mom and dad. Thus, he decides to join the army with Ackerman and Armin. In the Wall Rose for safety, the three have placed after the years of rigorous training.

Finally, when this moment is evaded by the Titan, Eren is consumed by one of them. He escapes the Titan and struggles hard. After Shinganshina’s War, they discharge the demand for weapons to kill the titans. They strive hard and find a way to escape the troubles with the support of their dad’s basement. A whole lot more exciting things happened in the series. Can Eren utilize his founding abilities to destroy all life out Paradis? Watch this fantastic series to find out more!

