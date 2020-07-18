Attack On Titan Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Attack on Titan has been among the greatest anime/manga series around for decades, but the end of the series is quickly approaching. A trailer for Strike Titan Season 4 recently published, teasing what is guaranteed to become one of the most excited and action-packed installments in the franchise thus far. In this movie, we’re likely to describe just why fans must get excited for Strike Titan Season 4.

This is of dream series having good animations composed by Hajime Isayama. The cast of the storyline of the series is wholly predicated on a fictional universe where humanity is under the continuous threat of extensions from the Titans. So to be able to rescue the humans from them, the characters have to defeat the most powerful Titans. The show has gathered enormous fav from its last 3 seasons where the next period was add in 2 parts published in 2018 and 2019.

Release Date

By looking back at the prior schedule of season 1 18 that was premiered in April 2013 and the same concept was followed closely for the next two seasons also so. The show was revived last year for another season, where neither the revealed of the streaming platform made any official statements but there are speculations of season 4 getting released in October 2020. As we are aware of the current situation, it is not possible to comment on anything.

Cast

Our renowned character Eren Yeager hu is voiced by Yûki Kaji will be soon returning with Mikasa Ackermann (originally voiced by Yui Ishikawa) and supporting characters in the previous seasons are also returning!

Plot

The lord is all about humans living in a universe filled with man-eating monsters and feeling poor by them. Where the whole storyline of the show revolves around the child title Eren, whose mom is one of those evils so so he decides to team up and get through this roller coaster ride into his favor to make the world a happy place to exist!