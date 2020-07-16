- Advertisement -

Attack on Titan is a Japanese dark fantasy anime tv series. The genres involved in the series are Action, Dark fantasy, and Post-apocalyptic. The series is directed by Tetsurō Araki, Masashi Koizuka, Jun Shishido, Yūichirō Hayashi, Masashi Koizuka, Hiroyuki Tanaka and Tetsuya Wakano and the producer of the show is Tetsuya Kinoshita, Kensuke Tateishi, George Wada, Toshihiro Maeda, Shin Furukawa, Tomohito Nagase, Tetsuya Endō, Yasuyuki Nishiya, and Sōya Kiyota. The series has completed three seasons. Attack on Titan made its debut on April 7, 2013, as season 1 with 25 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on April 1, 2017, with 12 episodes and season 3 on July 23, 2018, with 22 episodes. The series got a rating of 8.8/10 from IMDb and 94% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Attack on Titan season 4 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces. The cast includes Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackermann.

Attack on Titan season 4 Plot

Season 4 will continue after season 3 and will be an exciting season for its fans. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on April 7, 2013. After a due wait now the series has been renewed for a fourth season. Till now there is so the announcement of the official release date of the season. seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. As soon as the world situation boils down to normal the production and cast will be back on the sets and will resume filming. It was earlier expected that season 4 of the series will be released at the end of 2020 and was then postponed to next year in early 2021. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.