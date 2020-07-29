Home TV Series Attack On Titan Season 4: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And...
TV Series

Attack On Titan Season 4: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Everything You Know So Far

By- Ajeet Kumar
Attack On Titan is one of the most popular animated series. Among the reasons behind the popularity of the internet series is its powerful story. The narrative of Attack On Titan revolves around a group of soldiers that struggle against the Titan that is colossal. In the protagonist’s collection, the narrative closely follows Eren Yeager and his quest to conquer the individual eating Titans.

Three seasons of Attack On Titan happen to be established. With just three seasons, this post-apocalyptic web series has created a considered fan base. It has also received some prestigious awards like the Tokyo Anime Award. Season 3 of the series has ended in July. Now the gossip mills have started speculating notions about this series’ approaching season. Below are some of the most recent updates that you ought to know.

What Will Be The Release Date of The Fourth Season of Attack of Titan?

Attack of Titan’s first, second, and third season is currently becoming very popular with the audiences. And the audience also likes their dark fantasy stories according to Manga Series.

Most of the people expected to release its next season due to its prevalence between the folks.

In the end, it’s the trailer is out along with the production team expected to launch its series at the end of 2020 or sooner as possible.

Cast:

The anime’s voice-over actors include,

  • Maria Inoue as Armin Arlet
  • Yuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger
  • Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackermann
  • Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi.
Plot

The show revolves around the life span of Eren Jaeger, whose mom is murdered and also the hometown is ruined.

He attempts to cleanse the Earth of creatures known as Titans that have brought the Earth.

Titans are. They don’t have their partner and reproductive organs. They are humanoids, and there’s no sole purpose in life would be to devour humans.

Except for Nine Titans who have gained intellect as they were trained by a human.

The nine titans are as follows.

  1. The Founding Titan
  2. The Attack Titan
  3. The Colossus Titan
  4. The Female Titan
  5. The Armoured Titan
  6. The Beast Titan
  7. The Jaw Titan
  8. The Cart Titan
  9. The War Hammer Titan
The Titan is the war hammer titan. However, it is yet to be shown the title of the ninth Titan. Those who have read the Manga knows quite well that the Ninth Titan will turn out to be(Spoiler) WILLY TYBUR.

Ajeet Kumar


